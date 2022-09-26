Kutumb Bungalow Project in Dap Oli: Exquisite Township bringing the best of both worlds

September 26: Finding the house of dreams is a big task, specifically if one is residing in a metro city. The hectic life, pollution, safety, and many other complexities are pushing people to find a home away from metros. In such scenarios, renowned builders are coming up with the concept of a modern township at a manageable distance from the metro cities.

Prestigious builders PPROM constructions have also come up with an Exquisite township near Dapoli. Its name Kutumb (meaning Family), has also been kept taking care of Indian values.

Kutumb is a Fully Furnished Bungalow township project in Dapoli consisting of luxury bungalows with all living essentials, huge space and complete modern amenities. The township is sprawled over 6.5 Acres of land. The township has 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 2 BHK independent bungalows in a pocket-friendly price range. The place is well connected to Mumbai, Thane and Pune. Healthcare and travel facilities are available in the township. Although the bungalows are under construction at the moment, the two which are ready give a clear picture of how beautiful the township is going to be. The bungalows give the feel of the best mix of village and urban life.

PPROM Construction is known as one of the shining names in the field of residential property development. The firm is bringing the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi alive again. Gandhiji believed that India’s soul lived in its village. If the village perishes, India will perish too. PPROM constructions have tried to bring people close to nature. The township has a walkway, a jungle garden, and the benefits of Ayurveda.

The bungalows have been built using natural and eco-friendly materials like Chira stone which works as a natural air conditioner. The builder has tried to keep the township as close as possible to the look and feel of a village. The township is unique in every possible way. Although the size of bungalows is not very big, they are best for people looking for a small yet independent place to live with all the amenities. Presently, visiting the site includes the chance to stay there for a night.

The firm’s spokesperson said, “We have built a place that is the requirement of the time. The township is close to nature. It is ideal for people looking for simple yet modern life away from the glare of the metro cities.” Kutumb’s bungalows are ideal for those who find solace in a simple life with no chaos and clutter.

