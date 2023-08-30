Laparoscopic Surgery at Jehangir Hospital: A Minimally Invasive Alternative to Traditional Open Procedures

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 30: Surgical interventions are vital for specific health problems, and the choice of procedure rests with the doctor. Understanding the best option is crucial for insights into postoperative pain, recovery, and hospital stay. While open surgeries were once common, leading to larger incisions, longer healing times, and higher risks, laparoscopic procedures now offer advantages. With smaller incisions, faster recovery, and lower infection risks, they are a favourable alternative for minor surgeries due to advancing healthcare technology. According to IMARC Group, the size of the Indian minimally invasive surgery market reached USD 712.4 million in 2022. Looking ahead, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 1,054.2 million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.63 per cent during 2023-2028.

Laparoscopy plays a dual role, both diagnosing various abdominal or pelvic conditions and conducting surgical interventions. It efficiently identifies issues such as endometriosis, chronic pelvic pain, pelvic inflammatory disease, and infertility causes. Furthermore, it is the preferred option for procedures like removing damaged organs, obtaining tissue samples, and excising fibroids, uterus, ovarian cysts, lymph nodes, or ectopic pregnancies. This surgical approach offers numerous benefits, including reduced bleeding, fewer transfusions, minimal post-operative pain and scars, decreased reliance on medication, and a lower infection risk due to limited exposure.

Jehangir Hospital comprehends and determines the most suitable approach to address the healthcare needs of patients facing various medical issues. Demonstrating a constant commitment to cutting-edge technology, Jehangir Hospital provides advanced Laparoscopic techniques to treat a range of health conditions. These encompass the use of Laparoscopy for diagnosing and treating endometriosis, chronic pelvic pain, pelvic inflammatory disease, and factors contributing to infertility. Additionally, the Hospital's specialized Mother and Child Centre considers Laparoscopic surgery for interventions like the extraction of fibroids, uterus, ovarian cysts, and the management of ectopic pregnancies.

The hospital conducts Laparoscopic appendectomy to address cases of inflamed and infected appendicitis, along with utilizing Laparoscopy for hernia repair surgeries and gallstone removal. Moreover, Jehangir Hospital extends its use of Laparoscopy to both treatment and diagnostic procedures related to lymph nodes. Depending on the patient's medical condition, the hospital employs Laparoscopy for the removal of lymph nodes, effectively conducting lymphadenectomy procedures offering diminished discomfort and expedited recovery.

Dr Pradeep Sharma, Consultant Laparoscopic Surgeon Jehangir Hospital, further explains, "Laparoscopy represents the superior method for addressing and diagnosing particular health conditions while minimizing discomfort and time. At Jehangir, our dedication lies in providing the utmost care to our patients and delivering quicker, more efficient treatment alternatives, such as Laparoscopy. This advanced approach is particularly effective for managing specific medical conditions in the abdominal and pelvic regions, catering to individuals of all genders."

