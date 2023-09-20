Lark Finserv Redefines Lending Landscape by Making Loans Against Securities (LAS) Easily Accessible in India’s Smaller Towns & Cities

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 20: India’s fast growing fintech platform Lark Finserv is redefining the lending ecosystem by making Loans against Securities (LAS) easily accessible through its platform ‘Lark’, with an end-to-end robust digital process across the country’s smaller towns and cities.

Started in April 2023, LARK is witnessing exponential growth across India’s Tier-2, 3 and 4 cities as it offers loan seekers seamless access to loans against securities like mutual funds, stocks, and insurance policies. Also known as LAS, loans against securities are rapidly gaining ground as a credit product since it offers a more flexible and cost-effective alternative to traditional forms or loans.

Offered typically as an easy monthly instalment, LAS come at a cheaper rate of interest compared to personal loans. While personal loans may come at an interest rate of 12%-25%, LAS come much cheaper at 9%-12%, hence they are rising in demand. Numbers aside, LAS also offer the advantage short-term liquidity without compromising on long term investment goals, helps you to save on LTCG/STCG, avoid exit loads, and allows you to stay invested while avoiding reinvestment risks.

LARK recently unveiled its pioneering digital lending platform that is aimed at driving financial inclusion among the New-To-Credit and Sub Prime customers in India’s hinterlands. With the portal now live and loan disbursement in full swing, LARK is redefining the way people access credit and manage their financial needs.

Commenting on platform’s expansion across India’s hinterland, Rohit Pateria, a serial Entrepreneur and Co-Founder of Lark Finserv Private Limited, said, “We are delighted to share that now we have a robust digital platform that will be bridging the gap between India’s metro cities and Tier-2, 3 and 4 cities when it comes to financial inclusion. Our offering with LAS is aimed at creating financial solutions for Individual, family business, SMEs and MSMEs in India’s hinterland by making credit easily accessible for them. Till recently, disbursing LAS was a physical process but with LARK we have made it completely digital through our tech intervention.”

Shivani Tayal, Co-Founder of Lark Finserv Private Limited, added, "The LARK platform represents a paradigm shift in the lending landscape as we rapidly grow our customer base in

India’s hinterland where there is an untapped potential. LARK is a testament to our commitment to innovation and financial empowerment. We are excited to offer a platform that empowers borrowers, promotes responsible financial practices, and opens doors to new opportunities."

LARK offers a fully secured platform with robust security measures to ensure the protection of user data and financial information. The tech team at LARK leverages cutting-edge technology to ensure that customer information remains safe and confidential. The platform's 100% digital process ensures that users can conveniently apply for loans online from the comfort of their own homes. The streamlined application process saves time and effort, making it easier for individuals to access the financial support they need. Once a loan application is approved, funds are swiftly transferred to the borrower's designated account. This allows individuals to receive financial support promptly, enabling them to address their urgent needs without delay.

