Last few days left to apply for SLS Pune's BA/BBA LL.B (Hons.)

Symbiosis Law School, Pune one of India's topmost legal education institutions, has opened admissions for its five-year BA/BBA L.L.B (Hons.) programme for the year 2022.

The online SLAT registrations for SLS Pune will close on 15th June 2022.

The SLAT exam will take place on the 3rd July 2022, Sunday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM.

It is mandatory to appear for SLAT (Symbiosis Law Admission Test) as a precondition for admission to SLS, Pune. Every candidate must pay INR. 1950 as a SLAT Registration Fees and must complete the SLS, Pune payment of INR. 1000 per programme (i.e. B.A. LL.B (Hons.) or/and BB.A. LL.B (Hons.)) while filling the SLAT registration form.

Prof. Dr Shashikala Gurpur Director- SLS, Pune, Dean-Faculty of Law, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) quotes, "We at SLS Pune are looking forward to welcoming the new batch of aspirants to impart the best of legal education and to provide them with the right environment to help them grow and flourish."

The institute has been ranked 1st among the top-50 private law schools in India by IIRF and awarded five prestigious awards in the category of top legal colleges in the country. It has also been selected by the Government of India, the Ministry of Social Welfare for awarding scholarships to SC & ST students.

Symbiosis Law School, Pune has been consistently shaping accomplished leading lawyers of the country for the last 45 years, which is also evident from their 83.7% in placements. The college organizes placement drives with various companies and law firms. It comprises a few of the best and leading recruiters like Coca Cola, Bharti Airtel, Trilegal, ACC Cement, Luthras & Co, HDFC Ergo, Khaitan & Co, Indiabulls, Manupatra, Bajaj Allianz, Indusland Bank, and many more. The highest placement package of the institute is around 17.5 lakhs and the average placement package is around 8-9 lakhs.

With its multiple student exchange programs and a variety of internship opportunities, SLS Pune is the preferred destination for every legal aspirant. Students have attended summer schools and universities like the National College of Ireland, Deakin University, Universiteit Leiden the Netherlands etc.

Symbiosis Law School Pune is also a part of the EURASIA (European Studies Revitalised Across Asian Universities) project. This project addresses the challenges and needs to establish, update, and modernize curricula in EU studies in a globalizing world and refers to the strategic priorities of the EU Global Strategy.

The SLS Pune faculty comprises highly qualified and esteemed educators who bestow students with their impeccable legal knowledge. The Institute also provides students with relevant exposure through its International collaborations with globally recognized legal leaders and experts.

Not just academically but also creatively, SLS Pune ensures to bring the best out of its students. With Symbhav, an initiative created to portray the creative brilliance and artistic panache of students. Symbhav is the brainchild of some of our most illustrious alumni and has been a resounding success right from its inaugural edition, flaunting the cultural and extra-curricular talent of students not just from Pune but from numerous colleges across India.

The school has always believed in working on the strengths and building top-class, diverse legal professionals mastering the skill of legal education. Hence three main strengths of the university- Education, Infrastructure and Alumni are always on the trajectory of being better every day. Symbiosis Law School Pune has never left any stone unturned, in building the best advocates in the country, epitomizing excellence in legal education.

