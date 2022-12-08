Late businessman Cyrus Mistry's sons join Shapoorji Pallonji Group

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry who was killed in a car crash on September 4, sons have joined the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group and will be guided by top group professionals. 26-year-old Firoz Mistry and 24-year-old Zahan Mistry have been a part of SP Group chairman and Cyrus's older brother Shapoor’s wing, who will to personally mentor them.

Mistry’s sons will soon be given executive roles after working for about 18 months in various group businesses and verticals, executives in the know of it told Economic Times. Firoz and Zahan had recently came back to India after studying at Yale and University of Warwick, respectively.

"These are early days yet. It's just been a month since they have joined. Every senior official in the SP Group will support and mentor them to take their father's legacy forward," said one of the persons cited above. Hit hard by the sudden death of Cyrus Mistry, the SP Group will work towards building a resilient business, another person added. Shapoor's son Pallon is already a part of the company as he had joined the group about five years ago and is on the board of holding company Shapoorji Pallonji & Co (SPCPL). Pallon, mentored by his father, uncle Cyrus and senior group executives, is a director on the boards of eight group companies