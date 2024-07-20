Launch your future in Australia

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 20: Adelaide University scheduled to be launched in 2026 will open the gateway for future focussed learning

In 2026, Australia's newest major university will open its doors to offer innovative and transformative education to propel the next generation of learners. Studying overseas is a big step for international students and their families, so finding a degree that offers a quality education is important. Aligning students to current industry practices offers an education that is fit for the real world, ensuring graduates are successful in the workplace. Adelaide University will soon be launched by combining the strengths of the University of South Australia and the University of Adelaide to deliver a nation-leading curriculum.

Professor Peter Hoj AC and Professor David Lloyd, co-vice chancellors, at Adelaide University, said the new Adelaide University builds on combined centuries of experience delivering teaching and research excellence, through its founding institutions the University of Adelaide and the University of South Australia.

"This contemporary for-purpose university will produce graduates who are sought after by employers, equipped with the skills, behaviours and attributes to excel in the workplaces of today and tomorrow," added the co-vice chancellors. Adelaide University aims to be ranked as the best university in Australia for student employment and in Australia's top 5 for student experience.

Inspiring students

The new university will officially open its doors by 1st January 2026 and is accepting enquiries and applications from international students. The University plans to empower its students by fostering a vibrant student community and embedding graduate qualities into each degree to ensure students are employable and prepared for successful careers.

Combining the University of South Australia and the University of Adelaide means that the rich partnerships established by both institutions at a local, national, and global level will be amplified. The University's curriculum is unique as it combines modular and stackable learning, a adaptable academic calendar and digitally rich and integrated learning. Degrees also include universal core courses, which allow students to expand their education across different disciplines, helping them maximize their professional skills and employability.

Besides, the University also aims to help students with placements, internships, and entrepreneurial experiences. Its association with around 200 industry members and employers will help in designing a highly informed curriculum. Adelaide University will also teach its leading research, meaning students will have access to some of the latest insights and findings.

It also aims to provide a positive student experience by expanding social and cultural exposure. The vast range of student clubs and facilities will offer a vibrant social calendar to facilitate genuine student engagement.

Experience the wonder of Adelaide

A student would feel welcomed in the city of Adelaide, which is a vibrant city offering a sense of community and a multicultural population to make it the perfect home away from home. The city is well-known for its festivals, cultural life, sporting events, beaches, cafe culture and affordability. It's no surprise it was ranked 28 in the world in the QS Best Student Cities 2025 ranking.

Adelaide has also consistently ranked as one of the world's most liveable cities (currently number 11 in the 2024 Economist Intelligence Unit's Global Liveability Index). There's a real buzz to Adelaide - as a location and as a new major university. Adelaide University is set to become a place for outstanding educators, researchers, thinkers, innovators and entrepreneurs and Adelaide offers the perfect backdrop to educate and grow the next generation of leaders.

Our Students, People and Culture

People are at the centre of our success, so Adelaide University will maximise the great talent and capabilities we have in our staffing communities to deliver on our common goal in delivering knowledge-based transformation leading to sustainable growth of a new Australian university that will consistently feature in the top 1% worldwide. We will be a driver of cultural, social and economic vibrancy and become a magnet for attracting the best and brightest to our community - an anchor institution that partners for progress as a global reference point for our state's strengths, achievements and impact.

We aim to empower our students to become lifelong learners by fostering an environment where students not only develop academically but also cultivate the skills, values and mindset needed to effect positive change. By connecting every dimension of their unique journeys, we will encourage students to explore their passions and identities, unlock their potential, and discover their purpose. Our diverse student community will be part of a vibrant campus culture and have access to dedicated support services, so they can truly thrive.

Contemporary Curriculum

Through a comprehensive and contemporary curriculum, Adelaide University is designed for lifelong knowledge seekers. Our curriculum approach is shaped in partnership with industry, embedded with work-integrated learning, digitally underpinned, internationally informed and connected, reflective of our research, and geared to respond to skills shortages that are central to economic growth and the betterment of communities, globally.

We aim to redefine the teaching and learning experience by developing Australia's most accessible, contemporary and future-focused curriculum. Our suite of more than 200 programs will produce career-ready employable graduates, from all walks of life, aligned to disciplines and jobs in future areas of demand.

