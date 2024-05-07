Leading Personal Care Contract Manufacturer Stella Indusstries showcases their products at CMPL Expo 2024

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 7: Stella Indusstries, a global player for contract manufacturing in the personal care segment with a focus on delivering high quality products has announced its participation in Asia's largest FMCG contract manufacturing and private label event (CMPL). The event is taking place in the Jio BKC in Mumbai starting from May 15th- May 17th, 2024.

Stella with over 40 years of experience in the contract manufacturing industry will be showcasing their products on booth B-32. As a part of the event Stella will be showcasing their skin care, hair car, men's grooming, perfumes, body sprays, hair n body mists and their Ayurvedic products for a wide range of clients. Their product line under these segments include Face wash/scrub, Sunscreen, Skin Toner, Skin Cleansing Pads, Hair Shampoo, Hair Conditioner, Hair Serum, Hand Cream , Creams, lotions, Beard oil, beard setting spray shaving foam Foot Cream, Stretch mark body butter, Body wash, moisturisers, cleansers and Body Moisturizer amongst others. In addition to this, two of Stella Indusstries' affiliates, Spraytec India and AASA Plastics will also be showcasing their products at the event. Spraytec India, a leading Indian valve manufacturer, will be showcasing their valves, while AASA Plastics, specializing in caps for body sprays and perfumery products, will be featuring its caps at the venue. Their participation in CMPL offers a unique opportunity to showcase their extensive expertise and connect with industry leaders and potential partners on a ground level. The dynamic environment of the expo fosters collaboration and knowledge sharing, allowing Stella to solidify its position at the forefront of contract manufacturing within the ever-evolving personal care landscape.

"We are incredibly excited to be a part of CMPL 2024," says Rohitt Wassan, Director at Stella Indusstries. "This premier event provides the perfect platform to showcase our capabilities and forge new relationships across the personal care industry. We look forward to welcoming visitors and exploring potential partnerships that will propel Stella Indusstries forward."

Rishheb Wassan, Director at Stella Indusstries, echoes this sentiment, stating, "CMPL is a valuable platform for building connections and exchanging ideas with like-minded individuals . We are confident that our participation will be instrumental for continued growth and success for Stella Indusstries, and we're eager to share that momentum with the industry."

The CMPL Expo is a massive event expected to draw a global audience from across the contract manufacturing and private label space. This year's edition boasts over 450 exhibitors, creating ample opportunity to connect with industry leaders and potential partners. Over 18,000 trade attendees are expected, offering valuable insights from a diverse range of professionals. Ten conference sessions will delve into critical industry topics, keeping visitors at the forefront of market trends. With a staggering 25,000 products on display, attendees can explore a comprehensive range of innovative solutions. To facilitate focused networking, the expo features dedicated pavilions like "Non-Food," which perfectly aligns with Stella Indusstries' expertise in beauty and personal care products. This expansive event promises to be an exceptional platform for Stella Indusstries to showcase their capabilities and forge valuable connections within the industry.

About Stella

Stella Indusstries Limited (SIL) is a leading manufacturer of personal care products, boasting over four decades of unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Established in 1983 by Mr. Rohit Wassan, SIL has positioned itself as a premier provider of innovative solutions in the personal care industry, catering to a diverse clientele worldwide. The brand's diverse product portfolio consists of toiletries, body care, personal care, air care, hair care, personal hygiene as well as pain relief, paint sprays and industrial sprays. Over its illustrious 40-year journey, Stella Indusstries has served an impressive array of clientele, including renowned brands such as Versace 19.69 Italia, Disney, Slazenger, Real Madrid, Poundland, Pepe Jeans London, So...?, My perfume, Formula 1, Carlton London, Parle, Airval International, Laser, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Marvel, Reebok, FCB, NBA, Patanjali, Mankind, Amway, Hindustan Unilever, Park Avenue, Marico, Avon, Oriflame, Bombay Shaving Company, Nykaa, Ustraa, New York Yankees, Laborate, miniso, Lafz, VLCC, Penguin, TAC, Nord, Berina Cosmetics, Clensta, Only Men Grooming, Parachute, Your Sense, Livon, Coal, Forever, Kappa, Dabar, Raw and Rare secrets, Set Wet, Cantabil, Relaxo, Woodland, Apollo Pharmacy, Bellavita, My Glamm, Renee, Brooks, Body X, St. Louis, Mancode, Happily Unmarried, Man Matters, Spruce, Rare Planet, Majestic Perfumes, Eris life science, Petrol perfume, United Colours of Benetton, Cosmofix, Boddess Beauty, Women'secret, Liquid, Maruti Suzuki genuine parts, nicce, Supermax, Baba, St. Botanica, Coco Soul, and Ziwame amongst others.

