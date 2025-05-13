Leander Paes Conferred with the Prestigious P C Chandra Puraskaar 2025

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 13: One of the most prestigious honours, the P C Chandra Puraskaar, was awarded this year to tennis legend Shri Leander Paes. The award was conferred on 11 May 2025 at a grand ceremony hosted at Science City Auditorium, Kolkata.

Instituted by the P C Chandra Group, the Puraskaar recognises outstanding achievement across various fields and celebrates the values of excellence and integrity espoused by the Group's visionary founder, Shri Purna Chandra Chandra. The award ceremony, is held annually on the founder's birthday, paying tribute to his legacy by honouring India's most distinguished personalities who have made significant contributions to society and the nation.

Now in its 32nd year, the P C Chandra Puraskaar carries an honorarium of Rs20,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Lakhs only), which is fully tax-exempt. It remains one of the most respected awards given by a private institution in India.

Over the last three decades, the award has been presented to an illustrious array of national icons across disciplines from music and medicine to sports, literature, social work, and science. Past recipients included ISRO Chairman Shri S. Somanath(2024), World Boxing Champion Smt. Mary Kom (2023), Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan (2022), cricket legend Kapil Dev (2020-21), Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty (2019), legendary singer Smt. Asha Bhosle (2018), and Nobel Peace Laureate Shri Kailash Satyarthi (2017), among many others.

In 2025, the award was presented to Shri Leander Paes, one of India's greatest sporting icons and a global ambassador of Indian tennis. Known for his passion, perseverance, and extraordinary achievements on the international tennis circuit, Paes has won 18 Grand Slam titles and is the first Indian to have competed in seven consecutive Olympic Games, earning a bronze medal in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. His career stands as a testament to the spirit of excellence that the P C Chandra Puraskaar aims to honour.

The award ceremony has consistently drawn the presence of esteemed dignitaries from the fields of governance, law, and public service. It has been graced in the past by Governors of West Bengal, including Honr.Shri Tribhuban Narayan Singh, Shri Viren J Shah, Shri M K Narayanan, and Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi, along with other eminent personalities such as the Chief Justice of Kolkata High Court, Chairman of the Human Rights Commission, Former Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Somnath Chattopadhyay, and Former Chief Justice of India Justice Altamas Kabir, among others.

About the P C Chandra Group

Founded in 1939, the P C Chandra Group has become a name synonymous with trust, tradition, and quality. Best known for its flagship jewellery business, the Group has grown into one of Eastern India's leading business houses. Its jewellery is cherished by patrons across the world and remains a symbol of craftsmanship and elegance.

Over the decades, the P C Chandra Group has diversified into various sectors through its group companies, including chemicals and adhesives, software development, real estate, hospitality, social greenery, rubber plantation, rental. Across all its ventures, the P C Chandra Group has upheld its core values of excellence in service, product integrity, and a commitment to social welfare.

The Group is also known for its social responsibility initiatives that includes support for education and healthcare, women's empowerment programs, and the promotion of cultural and sporting activities, along with significant efforts towards environmental sustainability.

Through the P C Chandra Puraskaar, the Group not only honours individual excellence but also reinforces its own commitment to nurturing and recognising the highest standards of achievement.

As the P C Chandra Group marks over 85 years of service and growth, the 2025 edition of the Puraskaar stands as a powerful reminder of its enduring legacy one that continues to celebrate India's finest and inspires future generations.

