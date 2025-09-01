Legacy Open Ladies vs Gentlemen Golf Tournament 2025: A Grand Success

PNN

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 1: The lush greens of Jaypee Greens Golf Course came alive on Friday with a unique sporting spectacle. The Legacy Open Ladies vs Gentlemen Golf Tournament 2025 broke tradition and brought a refreshing twist. For the first time, ladies faced off against gentlemen in a spirited battle.

The concept was the brainchild of Aloke Paskar. The execution was managed by Spotlight, led by Rajeev Varma, known for his flawless handling of golf tournaments in the NCR. A total of 120 golfers teed off. 50 women and 70 men showcased skill, grit, and sportsmanship. The event carried a festive air while also marking the National Sports Day Special 2025 celebrations.

Top Five were

- Best Net: Raj Singh

- Women Gross: Abbaka Rawat

- Women Net: Aanya

- Men Gross: Ashish Kapoor

- Men Net: Do Young Lee

The tournament was sponsored by Aloke Paskar and JK Tech, with strong support from Arman Robotics & Automation and HP.

Speaking after the event, organiser Rajeev Varma said: "With such an overwhelming response, we now plan to take this format to Kolkata, Chandigarh, Pune, and other cities." Adding to the excitement, Aloke Paskar announced that he will continue sponsoring the tournament for the next five years. The next edition is scheduled for October 16, 2026. The support of Dhruv Pal Singh of Jaypee Greens was pivotal in ensuring smooth execution and growing recognition of the event.

The Legacy Open has set a new benchmark. More than just a tournament, it celebrated sport, community bonding, and the spirit of competition fast emerging as a new sporting tradition for the NCR region. (SGP)

