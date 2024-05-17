Leister India and Mipa Industries Jointly Organize a Groundbreaking Workshop on HDPE Geomembrane Welding Technology

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 17: In a significant stride towards advancing the realm of geomembrane welding technology, Leister India and Mipa Industries collaborated to organize an enlightening workshop titled “Active Workshop on HDPE Geomembrane Welding Technology.” Held on May 14th, 2024, at Iris Banquet, Dorabjee’s Royal Heritage Mall, NIBM Road, Pune, the event attracted industry professionals, experts, and technicians.

The workshop served as a pivotal platform for participants to gain not just theoretical knowledge, but also practical skills that can be immediately applied in their work. Attendees, including geomembrane business partners and technicians, were treated to a comprehensive exploration of welding techniques, machine operations, and installation processes, all aimed at enhancing proficiency and efficiency in the field.

Under the expert guidance of seasoned professionals such as Prakash Rijal, founder of Mipatex, and Vishal Chavan, Product Head of Geomembrane at Mipatex, attendees experienced live demonstrations, hands-on learning experiences, and interactive discussions. Rahul Gawali, Senior Manager at Leister India, and Sridhar Nagarathnam, Manager at Leister India, provided invaluable insights into the latest welding technologies and best practices.

The collaboration between Leister India and Mipa Industries underscored a shared commitment to fostering innovation and excellence within the industry. The workshop was not just a learning opportunity, but also a platform for meaningful exchanges and cooperation, bringing together leading experts and stakeholders. This spirit of collaboration and shared goals paved the way for future advancements in geomembrane welding technology, making the audience feel part of a larger community working towards a common goal.

The workshop commenced with a warm welcome address by Mr. Vishal Mukhi, Head of Sales and Operations at MIPATEX. In his opening remarks, Mr. Mukhi expressed gratitude to all the participants for their presence and emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in advancing geomembrane welding technology. He set the tone for the event, highlighting the workshop’s significance in providing a platform for knowledge exchange and skill enhancement among industry professionals and technicians.

Pradeep Wagh, Director of Mipatex, emphasized the importance of industry collaboration and knowledge sharing in driving positive change. As the workshop concluded, participants departed with a renewed sense of enthusiasm and a deeper understanding of HDPE geomembrane welding, ready to implement their newfound knowledge in their respective fields.

Today’s workshop success serves as a testament to the power of collaboration and knowledge sharing in propelling industries forward. As Leister India and Mipa Industries continue to push the boundaries of geomembrane welding technology, the future holds promise for even greater advancements and achievements in the field. www.mipatex.in

