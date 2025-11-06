Lenskart IPO Allotment Status: Here's How to Check Share Allotment and GMP Ahead of Listing Date

The initial public offering (IPO) of Lenskart Solution was subscribed by 28.18 times, which consists of qualified institutional buyers who subscribed 40.35 times, non-institutional investors 18.18 times, while retail investors subscribed 7.19 times. The employees of the retail eyewear seller were subscribed to 4.85 times.

The 7.278 crore IPO opens for bidding on October 31, 2025 and closes on November 4, 2025. The price range of Lenskart IPO shares was set between Rs 382 to Rs 402, and the lot size is 37, with a minimum investment of Rs 14,134. Several analysts gave mixed reviews of Lenskart’s public issue.

Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Financial, Morgan Stanley India, Avendus Capital, Citigroup Global, and Intensive Fiscal are the book running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Lenskart IPO registrar.

The shares allotment of the Lenskart IPO is on November 6, 2025, and the tentative listing date onthe National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) is on November 10, 2025.

How to Check Lenskart IPO Allotment Status?

Lenskart IPO Allotment Status on BSE

1. Visit the official website of BSE at bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

2. Select issue type 'Equity'.

3. Select issue name 'Lenskart Soulution IPO'.

4. Enter application number or PAN card number.

5. Tick on 'I'm not a robot'

6. Click on search to view IPO status.

Lenskart IPO Allotment Status on NSE

1. Visit the official website of NSE at nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.

2. Select Equity.

3. Select Symbol as LENSKART.

4. Enter PAN number and application number.

5. Click on submit to view Lenskart IPO allotment status.

Lenskart IPO GMP

Lenskart IPO share price in the grey market premium (GMP) went down from Rs 45 to Rs 30 on Thursday, allotment day, according to portal Investorgain tracking the unlisted market. As per GMP at 12 pm on Thursday, the share of Lenskart is estimated to be listed at Rs 432 per share which is a 7.46% gain with a price band of Rs 402. (Note: GMP is not the actual price of a share.)