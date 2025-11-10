Lenskart IPO: GMP of Eyewear Retailer Slips to 2.49% Ahead of Listing Today

The initial public offering (IPO) of eyewear retailer Lenskart was subscribed to 28.26 times. However, ahead of its shares listing today, November 10, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the GMP of Rs 7,278 crore IPO went down to 2%.

The GMP, which earlier stood at Rs 95, estimating potential listing gains of about 24% when Lenskart IPO opened for bidding on October 31, 2025, has now collapsed, suggesting muted response despite the strong response from investors. According to the website tracking GMP, Lenskart Solutions shares were trading at Rs 10 at 8 am on Monday in the unlisted market. With the cutoff price of Rs 402, the estimated listing of shares at Rs 412, which is 2.49%.

Also Read | Profitability of banks to improve in coming quarters: Report.

The investors showed a strong response, with qualified investors subscribed by 40.35 times, non-institutional buyers subscribed 18.22 times, while retail individual investors subscribed 4.96 times. The company aimed to raise funds through a fresh issue of Rs 2,150 crore and an offer for sale of 12.75 crore shares.