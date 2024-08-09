"Let us all join to making a world-class fourth city, the Future City", says Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy at at Dallas IT Serve Alliance Meet

Dallas (Texas) [USA], August 9 : A high-profile delegation from Telangana, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Industries, Commerce, and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, made a pitch to the Indian tech diaspora at the IT Serve Alliance meet in Dallas on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized the significant progress Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Cyberabad have made over the years, transforming into global tech hubs.

Reddy said, "We have built Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad over the years. Now, let us all join in making a world-class fourth city, the Future City. When you invest in Hyderabad now, you are investing into the future."

According to a statement, the IT Serve Alliance, recognized as the largest association of IT services organizations based in the USA, has long been a nexus for Indian-origin professionals leading the global tech sector. This year's Dallas meet provided a critical opportunity for Telangana to tap into this vast network, seeking both financial investments and intellectual partnerships.

The alliance, often regarded as the "representative body of leading IT companies with aligned interests across the United States," invited the Chief Minister to their annual flagship event in Las Vegas later this year, a stage that has previously featured several global leaders, including former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and George W Bush, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and influential figures like Steve Forbes.

Telangana IT Minister Sridhar Babu further detailed the government's strategic initiatives, which include the Future City, an extension of the Hyderabad Metro, and the River Musi rejuvenation project. These projects, he explained, are part of a broader strategy to reimagine Hyderabad over the next decade.

"It will be a hub for future tech like AI, and with Net Zero impact design, it will be an urban construct of truly global standards and processes", Babu stated.

He also highlighted the balanced approach of the Telangana government, which is pushing for service sector growth in Tier-II towns while simultaneously boosting manufacturing capabilities. This dual focus, Babu noted, is essential for achieving sustainable economic growth across the state.

The Telangana delegation's pitch was underscored by an ambitious economic goal set by CM Revanth Reddy: transforming Telangana into a USD 1 trillion economy within the next decade. Minister Babu called on the diaspora to be active partners in this transformative journey, leveraging their expertise and resources to help achieve this vision.

"Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has declared a vision to transform Telangana into a US $1 trillion within a decade. Let us all work to achieve it," Sridhar Babu added.

