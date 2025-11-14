Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Targets Revenue of Rs. 1,000 Crore Within the Next Three Years

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 14: Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited (BSE: 531633, NSE: LINCOLN), one of India's leading healthcare companies, has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs. 20.01 crore for the Q2 FY 2025-26. Total income for the quarter ended September 2025 was reported at Rs. 170.60 crore, and EBITDA was reported at Rs. 32.66 crore. Shareholders at the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) approved a dividend of Rs. 1.80 per share (18%) for the FY 2024-25.

The company aims to achieve a revenue of Rs. 1,000 crore within the next three years, driven by business expansion into high-value product lines and entry into new markets. This goal is part of a broader strategy to achieve a 15-18% annual growth rate, driven by strong performance in the cardiac, diabetic, dermatology, and ENT segments. The company is committed to expanding its global footprint while meeting diverse healthcare needs. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have steadily increased their holding in the company to 4.73% as of September 30, 2025.

Speaking on the financial performance and future plans, Mr Mahendra Patel, Managing Director, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited, said, "We are pleased to report another strong quarter, reflecting our continued focus on sustainable growth and value creation. With consistent performance across all business verticals, we remain committed to achieving our strategic goal of reaching Rs. 1,000 crore in revenue within the next three years. Our growth momentum is supported by our expansion into high-value therapeutic segments, including cardiac, diabetic, dermatology, and ENT, as well as new product introductions and entry into emerging markets. The commissioning of our Bulk Drug Manufacturing Plant and progress at our Cephalosporin facility further strengthen our backward integration and export capabilities. Supported by our robust R&D, operational excellence, and a strong product pipeline, we are confident of maintaining 15-18% annual growth. With a debt-free balance sheet, we are well positioned to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and enhance long-term shareholder value."

For the six months ended September 2025 (H1 FY26), the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs. 47.71 crore and a Total Income of Rs. Rs. 339.93 crore and EBITDA of Rs. 71.74 crore. EPS for H1 FY26 was reported at Rs. 23.79 per share.

The company's growth strategy focuses on expanding its global footprint by registering new products for export, enhancing domestic market presence, and utilising state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities that meet international standards. With a strong foundation in the acute segment, the company is now building a robust portfolio in lifestyle and chronic segments, particularly in women's healthcare and dermatology. Supported by healthy cash accruals, no-term debt, and strong return ratios, the company's liquidity remains solid.

The company remains focused on strengthening its presence in regulated and semi-regulated markets. It currently exports to 60+ countries across East and West Africa, Central and North America, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. The company aims to expand this footprint to 90 countries over the next 2-3 years. With its recent entry into the Canadian market and approvals from the TGA in Australia and the EU GMP, the company is poised for further global expansion.

The company operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Khatraj, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, which complies with stringent international quality and compliance norms and is certified by EUGMP, TGA, and WHO-GMP, as well as ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018. The company has developed over 600 formulations in 15 therapeutic areas. It has a strong product/brand portfolio in anti-infectives, respiratory, gynaecology, cardio & CNS, antibacterials, anti-diabetics, anti-malarials, and other therapeutic areas. The company has filed 25-plus patent applications and has been awarded seven patents. The company showcases its dedication to innovation and growth through a robust portfolio that boasts over 1,700 registered products, with an additional 700 in development.

