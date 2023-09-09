linkedcare.com launches iOS and Android Apps Transforming Medical Practice in India: Doctor-centric and Citizen-centric at the same time

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 9: linkedcare.com, the groundbreaking platform for medical doctors, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated iOS and Android applications. With this significant advancement, linkedcare.com revolutionizes medical practice in India, empowering doctors and patients with powerful tools at their fingertips.

The revolutionary platform, developed by experts in India and Europe, has quickly become the go-to solution for doctors seeking to streamline their practice management and enhance patient connectivity. With state-of-the-art technology and a user-friendly interface, linkedcare.com has already captured the attention of the medical community.

The introduction of the linkedcare.com apps marks a new era of efficiency and convenience for doctors and patients across India. The dedicated linkedcare app for doctors provides an all-in-one solution, offering a comprehensive suite of features designed to simplify workflow and enhance patient care. Doctors can now access the platform's cutting-edge tools, including appointment scheduling, electronic medical records, electronic prescriptions, and more, directly from their iOS or Android devices.

By embracing the linkedcare app, doctors can effortlessly manage their practice, regardless of their location. The intuitive scheduling tools allow doctors practicing in multiple locations to maintain control of their agenda, optimizing their productivity and work-life balance. Furthermore, the platform's vast database of approved allopathic medication in India ensures doctors can quickly and accurately find the most suitable medications for their patients, promoting optimal care outcomes.

On the other hand, patients gain unprecedented access to their doctors and health information through the newly launched mylinkedcare app. The mylinkedcare app, available for iOS and Android, empowers individuals to take control of their healthcare journey. Patients can conveniently access prescriptions, view booked consultations, receive medication reminders, and stay connected with their doctors, all from their mobile devices.

"We are proud to introduce the linkedcare.com apps for doctors and patients, taking healthcare accessibility and efficiency to new heights," said Hans Erhard Reiter, Founder of linkedcare India. "Our goal is to enable doctors to provide the highest quality of care while maintaining a healthy work-life balance. With the introduction of these apps, we make it even more convenient for doctors and patients to connect, collaborate, and revolutionize the way medicine is practiced in India."

It is important to note that linkedcare.com remains committed to its founding principles of not commercially intermediating between doctors and patients or taking a percentage of doctors' revenue. The platform serves solely as a facilitator, empowering doctors to connect with their patients seamlessly and manage their practice efficiently.

To experience the transformative power of linkedcare.com, doctors and patients can download the linkedcare and mylinkedcare apps for iOS and Android from their respective app stores. For more information, visit www.linkedcare.com.

