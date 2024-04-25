Loanyfy.com Marks 1 Year of Supporting Small Businesses by Providing Loans 

New Delhi [India], April 25: Today, Loanyfy.com, a Leading Neobanking platform, celebrates one year of empowering small business owners across India. Founded by SAURABH SINGH with a vision to propel the growth of Indian SMEs, Loanyfy.com offers financial products and services designed to simplify financial management and unlock timely funding for businesses at every stage.

Loanyfy.com's mission is to transform small businesses into large-scale enterprises by providing them with the financial tools they need to thrive. Its unique selling proposition (USP) lies in its all-in-one “financial control centre,” which acts as a one-stop shop for all a business’s financial needs.

Streamlined Financial Solutions for Businesses:

Personal Loans: Meet various personal needs with flexible loan options.

Business Loans: Fuel business growth with tailored loans to kickstart or expand operations.

Credit Cards: Manage business expenses efficiently with a feature-rich credit card.

Car Loans: Own a dream car for business needs with an easy-to-manage car loan.

Home Loans: Invest in business premises or personal space with a convenient home loan solution.

Purchase Finance: Access quick funds for business purchases through purchase invoice financing.

Loan Against Property: Unlock property value to meet business requirements with a loan against property.

Loan Against Invoice: Get funding against unpaid invoices to bridge cash flow gaps.

Loanyfy.com understands small businesses’ challenges and offers a faster Loan application process than traditional methods. Additionally, it provides solutions to help businesses improve their creditworthiness and meet loan eligibility criteria. Loanyfy.com's dedication extends to providing six months of post-application service and guidance to ensure their clients succeed financially.

Loanyfy.com Provide Upto 2 Crore Collateral Free Loan Within A Day , Customers Avail Loan From Top Banks & NBFC. Minimum Documentation. Quick Disbursal. Complete Digital Process. As it celebrates its first year, it looks forward to contributing to the growth and prosperity of the Indian SME sector, the backbone of the Indian economy.

