Lokmanya Hospitals Announces Strategic Expansion with Unaprime Healthcare LLP to Establish Maharashtra's Premier Multi-Speciality Hospital Chain

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 7: Lokmanya Hospitals Private Limited is a leading healthcare institution in Pune. Established in 1974, the hospital recently announced its strategic expansion initiative backed by noteworthy investment from Unaprime Healthcare LLP, which has acquired an 84.5% stake in the company. This partnership is meant to help Lokmanya Hospitals develop as Maharashtra's top-ranking multi-speciality and quaternary care hospital chain.

The expansion plan is targeting an ambitious 160% growth in bed capacity increasing from the current 300+ beds to more than 800+ beds, within the upcoming 3 to 4 years. This infrastructural growth will position Lokmanya Hospitals as an extensive healthcare destination providing advanced medical services across multiple specialities.

Alongside infrastructural growth, the partnership with Unaprime Healthcare LLP will also establish Centers of Excellence in Orthopedics, Neurosciences, Cardiac Sciences, Cancer Care, and Trauma & Critical Care. The hospital chain will leverage its expertise as Asia's robotic surgery pioneer, introducing state-of-the-art robotic joint replacement capabilities with its existing strengths in joint replacement surgery covering hip, knee, and shoulder procedures.

The all-inclusive and integrated approach of the new developments will create a differentiated value proposition, serving as a referral center while capturing premium market segments across Maharashtra's major cities.

By 2029, Lokmanya Hospitals is set to emerge as one of Maharashtra's leading multi-specialty and quaternary care hospital chains, combining over five decades of healthcare excellence with modern medical technology and expanded infrastructure to serve the growing healthcare needs of the region.

The strategic expansion reflects Lokmanya Hospitals' commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility and quality across Maharashtra, building upon its established reputation in the medical community.

