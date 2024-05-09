Lords Mark Industries Limited receives Most Inspirational Leader Award at The Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9: Mr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director of Lord's Mark Industries Limited, a distinguished company known for its diverse portfolio, was honoured with the Most Inspirational Leader Award at The Indian Brand & Leadership Conclave 2024 under the theme ‘Navigating Tomorrow: Leadership, Innovation, and Sustainability'. The prestigious ceremony took place at the Hyatt Centric Candolim in Goa where industry leaders and achievers were recognized for their outstanding contributions.

Mr. Manav Teli, Executive Director of Lords Mark Industries Limited, received the prestigious award in the presence of distinguished dignitaries. Among them were Sameep Shastri, Chairman of the Indian Institute of Governance & Leadership, Co-Founder & President of the Confederation of Young Leaders, and Vice Chairman of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Additionally, renowned Bollywood singer Shibani Kashyap and Siddhesh Pathre, Principal Partner at The Brand Story, graced the occasion with their presence.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lord's Mark Industries Limited said, “I am deeply humbled and grateful to receive the Most Inspirational Leader Award at The Indian Brand & Leadership Conclave 2024. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire team at Lord’s Mark Industries Limited. I believe that true leadership is not just about achieving success but also about inspiring others to reach their full potential. I am committed to continuing to lead with integrity, innovation, and sustainability. At Lord's Mark Industries, we remain steadfast in our commitment to innovation and quality, driven by the trust of our stakeholders. We are inspired to forge ahead, creating enduring value and leading by example in the business landscape”

“This honour reaffirms our dedication to pioneering solutions across diversified businesses. The award is a reflection of the collective efforts of everyone at Lord’s Mark Industries Limited who strive for excellence every day while being inspired from our esteemed Managing Director. I am proud to be a part of a company that prioritizes leadership, innovation, and sustainability, and I look forward to contributing to our continued success.” added, Mr. Manav Teli, Executive Director of Lord's Mark Industries Limited

The company currently has five companies: Lords Med, Lord's Mark Insurance Broking Services Pvt Limited, Lord's Mark Biotech, Lords Mark Microbiotech and Lords Automative Private Limited, with verticals in renewable energy products and paper. Lord's Mark Industries will continue to innovate and grow while maintaining the highest standards of quality and excellence. Growth through diversification has been the cornerstone of success at Lord's.

About Lord's Mark Industries Ltd:

Incorporated in 1998, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. (Lord's) has made impressive growth starting from paper to LED to Renewable energy and making grand in the medical diagnostic industry. Lord's and its subsidiaries have made a mark in Electric Vehicle, Genome Testing, Vitamin Industry and Healthcare. Growth through diversification has become the trend setter and has been the cornerstone of success at Lord's.

Website – https://lordsmark.com/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor