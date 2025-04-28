Love, Games, and a Surprise Proposal: A Heartfelt Moment at Timezone

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: For one special couple, Timezone isn't just a place to play. It is where their love story reached the next level. On the anniversary of their first date, a young woman, Medini, surprised her boyfriend, Yash, with a proposal at their all-time favourite hangout, Timezone.

Their love story began 5 years ago when Yash described his ideal date as roaming a mall and playing arcade games. Medini knew exactly where to recreate that moment - right here at Timezone, where they have shared countless memories.

Surrounded by the vibrant lights and excited buzz in Timezone, she skilfully won a plushie from the claw machine bearing a special message: "Marry Me." Friends watched with joyful smiles and happy tears as she popped the question. He said "Yes!" without hesitation.

"It just felt right," she shared. "We've made so many memories hereour first date, our favourite weekend hangouts, even our shared love for claw machines. Timezone has been part of our story from the very beginning, and that's why we keep coming back."

The proposal, complete with a custom 'HE SAID YES' message on the lit box at the bowling lanes was made possible with the help of the Timezone team, who were thrilled to be a part of this unforgettable moment.

"At Timezone, we're all about creating happiness and unforgettable experiences. It is more than just games, it is about the memories made here," said Mr Abbas Jabalpurwala, CEO at Timezone India. "This proposal reminded us how meaningful play can be, and we're honoured to be part of their journey."

The newly engaged couple plans to keep coming back, not just for games, but to celebrate every milestone to come.

More than just for this couple, Timezone is dedicated to bringing people together through fun, entertainment, and innovation. By creating memorable experiences that bring people closer, every visit becomes a chance to share meaningful moments and build lasting connections.

To find your nearest Timezone location, visit: www.timezonegames.com/en-in/locations

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor