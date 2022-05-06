L&T Technology Services' 5th edition of Academia-Industry Initiative TECHgium concludes with Breakthrough Innovations

L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leading pure play engineering services company, announced the successful conclusion of the 5th Edition of its widely acclaimed annual academia-industry innovation initiative, TECHgium®. Conceptualized to provide engineering students with an early exposure to real-life problem statements faced by industries, TECHgium® has, over the years, emerged as one of the most sought-after forums for engineering students passionate about pursuing an innovation-driven career in the global engineering and technology services domain. The current edition saw 30,421 students, from 444 reputed engineering institutes across India, vying for the top spot. The finalists presented PoCs on several breakthrough innovations, involving cutting edge technology trends such as artificial intelligence, deep learning, renewable energy, drone technology, compute vision and EV batteries among others. Some of the concepts showcased were based on Drone Supervisors, EV Battery Optimization, Hover-Drones with Dynamic Charging via Wireless Power Transfer, Easy to Attach IoT Crane Box, Self-Cleaning Solar Panels, End-to-End Fully Automatic Deep Learning Algorithm for Scientific Document Denoising, Solar Tracking System for Efficient Power Generation using Image Processing and Automated Payment Mechanism for Contractual Agreements. The team from Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Jabalpur, were declared winners of the 5th Edition of TECHgium® for creating a prototype of an easy to attach IoT crane box. The first runners up were students from IIT Roorkee for their solution on Self-Cleaning Solar Panels, while the student from IIT Guwahati earned the third place, for his concept on Hover-Drone with Dynamic Charging via Wireless Power Transfer. There was also a Special Jury Award that was bestowed to the students from Bannari Amman Institute of Technology for their concept on End-to-End Fully Automatic Deep Learning Algorithm for Scientific Document Denoising. Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director, L&T Technology Services, said, "The transition from academic life to corporate world often requires one to have adequate exposure and knowledge of real-world problems faced by businesses the world over. It is only through such opportunities and early-stage learning initiatives that we can inspire engineering students to embrace innovation-led digital engineering roles and drive the future of technology. LTTS' TECHgium® is a key enabler in this direction, empowering young engineers and students to prepare for a robust, resilient, and world-class career trajectory. Interestingly, many of the Proof of Concepts by the participants directly align with LTTS' stated Big Bets namely, EACV, 5G, Digital products and AI, Digital Manufacturing, MedTech and Sustainability, which points to the possibilities inherent in each of these Big Bets for India's young engineers." Students from the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing, Jabalpur said, "Participating in TECHgium® has been a significant learning experience for the entire team. Our concept on an IoT-enabled crane box has been well appreciated, and we are grateful for the insights provided by the esteemed jury panel and to LTTS for this fantastic opportunity." Students from IIT Roorkee said, "It has been an exciting journey here at TECHgium® and at LTTS. The problem statements have challenged us to push our frontiers and successfully design a self-cleaning solar panel prototype; the learnings gathered have been both transformational and inspirational as we look to the future." LTTS' TECHgium® began in 2016 and is a popular open-innovation forum among the students and faculty of reputed engineering institutes across the nation. The top teams this year took home INR 20 lakh in prize money, a testament of the industry's appreciation of their deep innovation capabilities.

