LTIMindtree Delivers an All-Round USD Growth of 2% QoQ

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18: LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its consolidated results today for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, as approved by its Board of Directors.

"We had a promising start to the year delivering broad-based growth, expanding margins, and making significant progress on our strategic priorities. Our Fit4Future program, sales transformation efforts, and pivot to AI have enhanced agility and strengthened our ability to scale for the future. While the macroeconomic environment remains challenging, I'm confident that our disciplined execution and unwavering client focus will continue to drive our performance."

* Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

Key financial highlights:

Quarter ended June 30, 2025

In USD:

* Revenue at $1,153.3 million (+2.0% Q-o-Q / +5.2% Y-o-Y)

* Operating Margin (EBIT) at 14.3%, expands by 50 bps Q-o-Q

* Net profit at $147.0 million (+12.6% Q-o-Q / +8.0% Y-o-Y)

In INR:

* Revenue at Rs. 98,406 million (+0.7% Q-o-Q / +7.6% Y-o-Y)

* Net profit at Rs. 12,546 million (+11.2% Q-o-Q / +10.5% Y-o-Y)

Other highlights:

Clients:

* 741 active clients as of June 30, 2025

* $1 million+ clients increased by 14 on a Y-o-Y basis, total 404

* $5 million+ clients increased by 11 on a Y-o-Y basis, total 159

* $10 million+ clients increased by 3 on a Y-o-Y basis, total 90

* $50 million+ clients increased by 2 on a Y-o-Y basis, total 14

People:

* 83,889 professionals as of June 30, 2025

* Trailing 12-month attrition was 14.4%

* Utilization (ex-trainees) at 88.1%

Deal Wins

* A global agribusiness leader selected LTIMindtree to implement an AI-driven model for application management, infrastructure support, and cybersecurity services. This suite of IT services includes SAP S/4HANA, ServiceNow, Microsoft Azure, and AI frameworks and focuses on efficiency and growth, driven by vendor consolidation.

* A global leader in professional services has chosen LTIMindtree as part of their supplier consolidation initiative spanning Client Technology, Enterprise Technology, and Information Security.

* A major European financial institution chose LTIMindtree as its long-term transformation partner to migrate from a legacy system to a flagship Transaction Processing Platform, integrating Gen AI and automation in the solution to accelerate delivery.

* Selected as a strategic partner by a leading digital company in the Middle East to manage their supply chain and digital landscape.

* A major utility company has engaged LTIMindtree to support the management and integration of applications across multiple ERP systems.

* A foreign government organisation has entrusted LTIMindtree with implementing a digital transformation initiative to overhaul its tax system and modernize the tax administration process.

* A leading recycling organisation in the Nordics has chosen LTIMindtree for a Managed service deal.

* A leading US-based Oil & Gas major has entrusted LTIMindtree with a multi-delivery contract to cater across Cloud, Data, SAP, and AI services.

Partnerships

* LTIMindtree was honored with the "Diversity in Security" award at the 2025 Microsoft Security Excellence Awards event, organized by the MISA. This award emphasizes the company's dedication to promoting inclusive security teams and providing innovative security solutions seamlessly integrated with Microsoft technology for clients around the world.

* LTIMindtree was honored to be named "Google Partner of the Year 2025 for Industry Solutions in Manufacturing" for the second year in a row.

* LTIMindtree has been named a premier partner for AWS's RAPID GenAI assessment program. The program covers use case validation, data security, performance testing, migration, and integration, enabling faster deployment and co-investment in pre-sales.

* LTIMindtree has been named the "2025 Databricks Business Transformation Partner" of the Year. Presented at the annual Data + AI Summit, the award highlights LTIM's exceptional contributions to driving data and AI-led transformation across industries.

* LTIMindtree is recognized as the "FY25 India Partner of the Year" by Boomi. As a valued Boomi partner, LTIMindtree has been instrumental in assisting joint customers in optimizing their business operations through Agentic AI, intelligent connectivity, and automation solutions.

* At the annual Snowflake Summit 2025, LTIMindtree was honored with the "Manufacturing & Industrials Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year" award by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company.

Recognitions

* LTIMindtree positioned as a Leader in ISG's Provider Lens™ SAP Ecosystem 2025 for 'RISE with SAP Implementation' and 'SAP Business AI & BTP services' globally.

* LTIMindtree positioned as a Leader in ISG's Provider Lens™ Evaluation for Duck Creek Services Ecosystem 2025.

* LTIMindtree recognized as a Leader in HFS Horizons: Energy & Utilities Service Providers, 2025.

* LTIMindtree recognized as a Leader in Everest Group: Talent Readiness for Next-Gen Application Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.

* LTIMindtree recognized as Major Contenders in Everest Group: Microsoft Modern Work Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.

* LTIMindtree recognized as Major Contenders in Everest Group: Intelligent Process Automation Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.

* LTIMindtree recognized as Major Contenders in Everest Group: Life Sciences Enterprise Platform Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.

* LTIMindtree recognized as Major Contenders in Everest Group: Healthcare Data, Analytics and AI Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.

* LTIMindtree recognized as Major Contenders in Everest Group: Life Sciences Digital Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.

* LTIMindtree recognized as a Disruptor in HFS Horizons: Insurance Services, 2025.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor