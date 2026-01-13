Lucknow's One-of-Its-Kind AI-Powered Luxury Villas Set a New Benchmark for Tier-2 Living

NewsVoir

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13: Amor, the flagship residential development by CCS Infratech, has announced the development of Lucknow's one-of-its-kind AI-powered luxury villa community, marking a significant moment in the city's evolving real estate landscape.

Spread across approximately 10 acres, the LDA- and RERA-approved project will comprise 105 limited-edition villas, designed to combine intelligent technology with refined architecture and open green spaces. Positioned as one of the city's first large-scale AI-enabled residential communities, Amor introduces a new way of living where homes are designed to respond intuitively to everyday needs.

The project offers 3 & 4 BHK villas with servant quarters, private lawns, open terraces, and spacious balconies. Each villa integrates AI-driven systems that allow residents to control lighting, climate, energy usage, and security through app- and voice-enabled platforms. The technology has been embedded to enhance daily comfort, energy efficiency, and long-term liveability, setting Amor apart from conventional luxury housing in the region.

Beyond technology, Amor reflects CCS Infratech's vision to democratise luxury in a Tier-2 city by bringing premium design, smart infrastructure, and lifestyle-driven amenities to Lucknow. The development will feature 30+ curated amenities, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor fitness zones, yoga and meditation spaces, sports courts, jogging tracks, kids' play areas, cafe and social zones, banquet facilities, EV charging points, and multiple landscaped parks within a gated and surveilled environment.

Commenting on the project, Zeeshan Aslam, Director, CCS Infratech, said, "Amor has been envisioned as more than a luxury housing project. It represents how technology, design, and thoughtful planning can come together to create homes that bring ease, comfort, and joy to everyday living. Our goal was to introduce intelligent luxury in Lucknow in a way that feels meaningful, sustainable, and truly liveable."

About CCS Infratech

Founded in 2024, CCS Infratech is a Lucknow-based construction and real estate firm backed by a legacy spanning nearly six decades in infrastructure and asset creation. Through projects like Amor, the company aligns with the government's broader vision of sustainable urban development, smart infrastructure, and enhanced quality of life in emerging cities, while contributing to local employment and economic growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor