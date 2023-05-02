Lufthansa to expand operations in India, announcing new Munich-Bangalore and Frankfurt-Hyderabad flights

New Delhi [India], May 2 (/BusinessWire India): Building on its robust presence in India, Lufthansa today announced the introduction of two new routes - Munich to Bangalore and Frankfurt to Hyderabad. The new flights on the Munich-Bangalore route will be operational three times a week, with the first flight scheduled on November 3, 2023. The flights from Frankfurt-Hyderabad will commence operations in the coming winter and combined these flights represent the first new routes in the Asia Pacific for the Group.

This expansion underlines Lufthansa's long-term vision to strengthen its footprint in the Indian market by catering to the growing population of young working professionals. The brand intends to make the best of India's untapped growth opportunity - especially in the post-COVID era - by providing consumers with the most premium travel experiences during their international trips, be it for business or leisure.

With more than 50 weekly services to India, the Lufthansa Group tradition in India dates back nearly a century, and these new routes will strength its position as the leading European airline group on the subcontinent.

