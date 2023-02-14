Luxury carmaker Lexus expands its presence in India with its new Guest Experience Centre in Kochi

In a bid to enhance the Lexus experience, Lexus India today announced the opening of its new Guest Experience Centre (GEC) at Nippon Towers, that sits on a very strategic location on the NH-66 along South Kalamassery in Kochi. 'A space for meaningful engagement', Lexus Kochi inspires a sense of luxury and richness, embodied by the use of elements from the rich and vibrant culture of Kerala.

The Lexus GEC in Kochi joins the current network of Lexus Guest Experience Centres in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chennai and the Lexus brand spaces Meraki in Gurugram and Coimbatore. All Lexus GECs are aimed at bringing together the Japanese philosophy of "Omotenashi", meaning exceptional hospitality with the Indian spirit of "Athithi Devo Bhava", to anticipate guests' needs and to provide them the amazing Lexus experience. Located in the city of Kochi, the exterior of the Lexus flagship facility takes its inspiration from the concept of 'a boat'. The design of the GEC as well as the new age Lifestyle 'Cafe' housed in the 'hull' of the Guest Centre draws inspiration from Kerala's long coastline, vibrant backwaters, and rich boat making tradition especially the 'Kettuvallam' or houseboat.

The signature large curved spindle grille of two concentric arcs inspires the interior of the GEC, symbolizing a welcome with open arms. With its unique & exquisite design, the Lexus GEC is devoted to deliver a peerless experience with its smoothness, quietness, and comfort in luxury - just as a quiet, relaxing journey in a houseboat. The centre not only emphasizes careful craftsmanship of the brand, but also stands out as a symbol of the exotic culture & tradition of Kerala. Additionally, the GEC has made use of materials that emphasize and resonate wood & brass, considering brass in Kerala identifies with celebrating happiness. The entire concept of the GEC is completely energy efficient, offering a space with the intention of making guests feel the comfort and luxury of home.

Elements of local culture which represent qualities of warmth & luxury, the interior design of the GEC strives to create a contemporary volume which is truly Kerala, in look & feel yet is drawn on similarities in art & design of both Kerala & Japan. Divided into various spaces, Lexus Kochi includes a cafe which is inspired from the traditional 'kettuvallam', the houseboat experience, a meeting room adjacent to the cafe, a fully equipped discussion area, a reception area with spindle design backdrop, and a car display area. With warm light fixtures to louvered ceilings - the design is an expression of modern, conscious luxury with contemporary look and feel.

During the opening ceremony, M.A.M. Babu Moopan, Chairman Lexus Kochi GEC expressed, "We have always believed in establishing stronger relations with our guests, and we are excited to announce the inauguration of our Guest Experience Centre in Kochi. With the establishment of such a facility, we are one step closer to welcoming many more of our patrons on a journey of luxury, uniqueness, and incredible experiences with Lexus. All the vehicles in our portfolio will be on show for our visitors."

Commenting on the launch, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India said, "We are excited to mark our presence in Kochi with the inauguration of our first Guest Experience Centre in Kerala. Kochi is a dominant commercial hub in the South and this opening further strengthens Lexus India's foothold in the Southern belt. At Lexus, our customers who we refer to as 'Guests', have always been our primary focus. In all that we do or create, we strive to provide our guests with a truly immersive & luxurious experience. We are very happy to bring Lexus closer to our discerning guests in this region with a strong commitment of delivering exceptional hospitality and providing amazing experiences throughout the Lexus ownership journey."

Towards the core thinking of crafting a better tomorrow, Lexus India offers a full range of environment-friendly hybrid electric vehicles including the LC 500h, LS 500h, RX 450hL, NX 350h and the ES 300h. With the opening of the Lexus GEC in Kochi, Lexus India establishes its footprint in 13 cities with 19 guest touch points across India. The expansion showcases the brand's dedication to bringing amazing experiences to guests across India. Last month, Lexus India unveiled the all-new 5th generation RX at its first participation in the Auto Expo 2023. Housing a long list of innovations including electrification, intuitive technology, performance & design, the Lexus RX India comes with two powertrains to meet the diverse needs of Lexus guests.

Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world's first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 2 million hybrid vehicles. Since its debut in India in March 2017, Lexus has aimed to craft a better tomorrow and redefine luxury in the world's fastest-growing major economy. The brand strives to consistently deliver exceptional design and quality to the discerning Indian guest with a portfolio of 6 vehicles, 5 of which are self-charging hybrid electric vehicles. In 2020, Lexus' presence in the Indian market was further strengthened with the introduction of its first locally produced model, ES 300h. A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its line up to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests and is currently available in over 90 countries worldwide. Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world.

