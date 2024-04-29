Luxury Watch Extravaganza, Watch Fest Unveiled a World of Timekeeping Elegance at Palladium Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 29: Guests were enthralled by the ultimate celebration of horological excellence as Palladium Ahmedabad presented Watch Fest, a spectacle of luxury timepieces from April 19th to 28th.

Watch Fest proved to be a haven for watch connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike, offering a curated selection of prestigious watch brands all under one roof. From the timeless sophistication of Bvlgari to the cutting-edge innovation of Omega, attendees had the opportunity to explore a diverse array of renowned brands, including Ethos Summit, Bovet, Bell & Ross, Jacob & Co., Rado, Just in Time, Helios, and more.

In addition to showcasing a stunning collection of timepieces, Watch Fest invited guests to indulge in exclusive events hosted by leading brands such as Ethos and Just in Time.

As a token of appreciation for patrons of horological excellence, Palladium Ahmedabad was pleased to offer exciting incentives during Watch Fest:

Purchases of watches worth 1 lakh received an assured luxury gift hamper worth 10,000/-

Purchases of watches worth 2 lakhs received an assured luxury gift hamper worth 20,000/-

Whether attendees were seasoned collectors or newcomers to the world of luxury timepieces, Watch Fest at Palladium Ahmedabad offered an unparalleled opportunity to immerse themselves in the artistry and sophistication of horology.

Watch Fest has concluded its journey through the world of watches at Palladium Ahmedabad, leaving behind memories of elegance and excitement.

