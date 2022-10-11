Lystloc Launches A Seamless Touch-Free Facial Attendance App Lystface Powered By AI

Lystloc, the leading Field Force Management app, launches a new AI-powered facial attendance app named Lystface. Mr. Bharathkumar Annamalai, CEO of Lystloc firmly believes that technology should help people progress. Keeping that in mind, Lystface is also designed as a simple, user-friendly app like Lystloc. It will help businesses to improve their productivity and revenue.

Lystface provides employees with a safe, secure, and swift attendance experience. An android phone can be converted into a facial attendance device and it acts as an attendance system for your entire workforce.

Attendance Management Challenges Faced By Small Businesses

Small industry workers, construction laborers, and other daily wagers have limited exposure to technology. So, the employers use the age-old manual attendance methods or in some cases, they use biometrics too. But there are some limitations to these methods:

There is a higher possibility of human errors in the manual data entry methods and if the working hours of employees are recorded wrong, it reflects in salary calculations too.

Having an ineffective & outdated attendance system will be ineffective and affect the productivity required to sustain the business.

Manual methods require constant supervision as there are chances of fake or multiple entries by employees.

Post-pandemic, the practice of many people touching the same fingerprint sensor is not safe as there is a high risk of infection. Any system that needs to be shared with multiple employees should be avoided.

The biometric systems or the manual methods take much time for installation, data entry, and processing.

Lystface – Your New Safe Attendance Partner

Lystface overcomes all the challenges faced by the previous manual methods with its amazing features.

Accurate, AI-powered Attendance Capturing eliminates the chances of human error. The accurate 3D-capturing technology scans the user’s face and registers them for the first time. No fake attendance is possible as only registered users are allowed to access.

Location Based Facial Attendance and geofence features of Lystface make it easy for you to restrict attendance scanning within a particular location.

The Safe, No Touch method is the need of the hour. Lystface facial attendance method is a completely touchless process. Say bye to those unhygienic biometrics and ID cards.

Analytics & Reports are very crucial for taking important business decisions. Lystface reduces the burden of huge manual work by providing you accurate, automated analytic reports and thus valuable business insights. Attendance, Log in & Log out times, Total working hours, or any other customized format that you need can be created.

Salary Processing is easy and error-free with Lystface as the attendance and working hours are captured accurately. It saves your time and effort while processing payroll for all your employees by integrating with your existing HRMS.

Door Access Control using Lystface will support you to restrict access to important places like inventory, store rooms, etc. In such cases, only the people you authorize will be able to access those rooms by scanning their faces.

As you all know, Lystloc established itself as a leading field force management app with over 3000+ companies using it successfully for years. Now, they are launching their new product Lystface and it is going to be as amazing as Lystloc no doubt. Now, you are just one device away from a safe, touch-free attendance system. Lystface app is available in Playstore now and there are many exciting feature updates and API integrations planned in the future as well.

Happy Lystfacing!

To know more about Lystface, visit the official website lystloc.com/lystface

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor