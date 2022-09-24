Maagh Advertising, The Leading Name of The Industry Is Bringing an IPO on 26 September

September 24: The advertising industry is an important part of the media and entertainment world and if we go by certain reports, this industry is going to grow by leaps and bounds in the next couple of years. Its rapid growth can be credited to the increase of advertising mediums with the advent of social media networks and increased use of online services among Indian public.

Mumbai-based Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services Limited is one of the most famous names in the field of advertising as over the years, it has not only proven itself as one of the best in the industry with its exemplary work but it also boasts of a very highly esteemed and prestigious client list. The primary business of the company is to offer creative and media services, it is an expert in creating and executing advertising campaigns across various media platforms which help its clients in growing their business and getting established as a brand.

The biggest strength of Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services Limited is that it buys and uses the media channels as per the requirements of the client so that the marketing objective of its client gets fulfilled and that too at affordable prices so that the client gets value for each penny spent on the campaign. The best thing about Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services Limited is that it creates campaigns as per the target segment of its client and uses that media channel which gives the best reach in the target segment.

The advertising agency is in expansion mode and for this purpose, it is coming up with an Initial Public Offer of 15,20,000 equity shares at the price of Rs. 60 per equity share. The IPO will open on 26th September 2022 and closes on 29th September 2022; this is certainly a great investment opportunity for investors as Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services Limited is a leading name in the industry and is already on the path of growth.

The dynamics of the advertising industry have changed to a great extent in the last few years as online advertising has become quite popular among the brands but this doesn’t mean that outdoor advertising/print or radio advertising has lost its sheen completely. Clients of the advertising agency are pretty much happy with its work and the results that it gives because the team at Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services Limited has expertise in all the mediums and they know how to make optimum use of all the resources available to them.

Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services Limited also offers services such as creative web designing, SEO services and campaigns which come under social media advertising. It has gained a lot of importance in last few years as almost every person with a smartphone is present on social media platforms, which in turn gives a great reach to advertisements.

Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services Limited is also capable of running out public relation campaigns and product launch campaigns too as it has carried them out for various prestigious and esteemed clients.

A great investing opportunity is awaiting you so don't miss, apply on time.

