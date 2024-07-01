Magenta Resort Revamps and Rebrands Sterling River Stay in Dandeli

VMPL

Dandeli (Karnataka) [India], July 1: Magenta Resort proudly announces the rebranding of Sterling River Stay, a charming property now operating as Magenta Resort. Located in the serene and lush surroundings of Bommanahalli, Dandeli, Karnataka 581363, this new venture marks a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to deliver exceptional hospitality experiences amidst the beauty of nature.

Magenta Resort is known for its expertise in taking over properties and revitalizing them to provide guests with a perfect blend of comfort and adventure. The former Sterling River Stay is set to become a flagship destination under the Magenta banner, promising an array of luxurious amenities and exciting activities that cater to both relaxation and exploration.

Managing Partners' Vision:

Saleem Yadwad, Managing Partner, commented on the new acquisition: "At Magenta Resort, we strive to create a sanctuary where guests can reconnect with the natural world while enjoying first-class service. The rebranding of Sterling River Stay into Magenta Resort is a significant step in our journey to offer a unique blend of luxury and wilderness. We look forward to welcoming guests to this revitalized retreat."

Shahanawaz Dukandar, Managing Partner, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to bring Magenta's signature hospitality to the beautiful locale of Dandeli. This area is rich in biodiversity and offers numerous opportunities for adventure and leisure. Our goal is to enhance the guest experience by providing a seamless fusion of tranquility and excitement in this stunning environment."

About Magenta Resort in Dandeli:

The newly named Magenta Resort is set in the heart of Dandeli, a destination famed for its lush forests, wildlife, and the meandering Kali River. The resort is designed to offer a variety of activities such as river rafting, jungle safaris, kayaking, and bird watching, making it an ideal getaway for adventure seekers and nature lovers alike. The property's strategic location ensures that guests have easy access to these activities while enjoying the comfort and luxury that Magenta Resort is known for.

In addition to adventure, Magenta Resort also focuses on providing a happiness. Guests can unwind in well-appointed accommodations, enjoy gourmet dining, and relax by the swimming pool, all set against the backdrop of Dandeli's captivating landscapes.

For more information about Magenta Resort and its offerings, visit Magenta Resort or contact our team at info@magentaresort.

Contact Information:

Phone: +917338660808

Email: info@magentaresort.com

Website: Magenta Resort

