MaggieSpeak: 4th Edition of Fr. McGrath Memorial Program Responsible Leadership Debate Series

New Delhi [India], October 13: The 4th Annual Fr. McGrath Memorial Debate will be held in Bengaluru on the 29th of November 2023. The events is being organized by the XLRI Alumni and is moving to Bengaluru after 3 successful years in New Delhi with the last one being held on 5th March 2023.

The Fr. McGrath Memorial Debate is held to commemorate the memory of Fr. E.H.McGrath, fondly known as Maggie by all XL'ers. The 3rd annual debate had participation from more than 150 management institutes and 300+ students. It has grown in strength from year to year and is now supported by XL alumni across the years.

One of its founding fathers, Fr. McGrath was associated with the premier institute for over 40 years and passed away on August 4. Fr McGrath was director of XLRI from 1959-62 and, again, from 1981 to 1982. Fr McGrath came to India in 1949, when the country had just gained freedom and was building the foundations of a democratic state. Fr McGrath, was 36, when he took over as Director and, along with a team of dynamic Fathers and lay colleagues, put XLRI on the country's educational map as one of its finest business schools. It has not budged from this position in over six decades. He was also the author of Basic Managerial skills which has sold millions of copies and is in its 9th edition.

The Memorial debate follows the British parliament debate format with speakers for and against the motion with qualifying rounds via video submissions, an online semi-final with 16 teams and a finale of the 4 teams to be held at the Bangalore International Centre in Domlur, Bengaluru on 29th November 2023. A panel of senior Industry professionals will judge the teams. CNBC will be covering the event. This year's debate will focus on "AI and responsible leadership"

"As we commemorate XLRI's 75 years of educational excellence, the 4th Annual Fr. McGrath Memorial Debate stands as a testament to our enduring commitment to intellectual discourse and the legacy of Father McGrath. We're delighted that Fr. McGrath's legacy lives on through this debate, honouring his significant contribution to management education in India and the pioneering role of XLRI, now the Xavier School of Management. Together, let us continue to inspire & be inspired by the pursuit of knowledge, just as Fr McGrath intended", said Fr. George. S.J. Director, Xavier School of Management Jamshedpur.

This debate is being coordinated by EXLINK, a student body of Xavier School of Management's campuses in Jamshedpur and Delhi. Registrations are already open and close on 25th October with the first round of submissions on 29th October.

Xavier School of Management: One of India's oldest and premier B-Schools, founded in 1949 with campuses in Jamshedpur and Delhi

Registration link: http://bit.ly/maggiespeak

