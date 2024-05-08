Mahabaleshwar’s famous restaurant Meghna Food Studio offers a 25 per cent discount to voters

Mahabaleshwar (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: In Mahabaleshwar, it’s true that you can receive a 25% discount at the well-known Meghna Food Studio simply by showing an ink mark on your finger indicating you’ve voted.

Naresh jain said, “I was planning to do something for voter awareness because I believe it’s also a part of nation-building. It’s vacation time and lots of people are coming to Mahabaleshwar, so we decided to offer the discount,” said Naresh Jain, owner of the food joint.

“Especially the youth should know that it’s not just our right to vote but also our duty. So everyone should vote, putting all other things aside,” added Jain, who is also active in social work.

Restaurant is managed by Rao Dinesh singh merta.

Meghna Food Studio that is located in MAHABALESHWAR right next to nakinda bus stop is part of Navi Mumbai’s Meghna Group, which is involved in the real estate Meghna Builders, Meghna Jewellers, and food industries.

