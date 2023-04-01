"Mahhabbhoj" is winning global hearts

New Delhi [India], April 1 (/ATK): In a world where purpose is everything, it's crucial to give back to society. This is the motivation behind "Mahhabbhoj," a film that seeks to make a positive impact on the masses. The movie, directed by Shiv Kumar, has received accolades in both national and international film festivals over the last two years and is now successfully streaming on Disney Hotstar. It has become one of the most popular films on the platform, with an IMDB rating of 9.9.

Shiv Kumar, who hails from Jammu, has been passionate about filmmaking for years and now resides in Mumbai. He co-owns KKONTENT FACTORY, a production house, and has directed and produced several music videos, web series, and web shows under the banner.

The film's content has earned widespread recognition and appreciation in the country, having won 18 awards and received 24 nominations globally, including the Kula Lumpur International Film Festival of Sky, London Shorts, and 16th International Film Festival of Dhaka. The ensemble cast includes several well-known faces from the industry, such as Rahul Bagga, Ravi Gosain, Navin Prabhakar, Ramsujan Singh, Sourabh Patel, Prithvi Zutshi & Dhananjay Pandey. It also marks the debut of Arpana Kanwar, who has made the character more creative with her performance.

Shiv Kumar notes that "Mahhabbhoj" was the only Indian film in the World Cinema category at the prestigious FICKIN 2021. The film also won the Best Asian Film title at Toronto's "tinff." Co-produced by Samir Dhrolia and Sushil Gupta, the Rahul Bagga-starrer movie is produced by Nazia Sayed & Shiv Kumar of KKONTENT FACTORY.

The film examines the glorification of the Death Feast culture in Hindu religion and the superstitious beliefs surrounding it. "Mahhabbhoj" is a comedy-thriller that encourages audiences to honor their traditions without glorification. In 2020, the Rajasthan government banned the Mrityubhoj culture because it had become a show-off for some, and many poor families suffered as a result. Some people even compelled poor families to participate in the grand feast. Shiv Kumar drew inspiration for the film from real-life incidents like this. He hopes that people in India will watch the movie and support its noble cause. KKONTENT FACTORY is also preparing to release two more films and is in the pre-production stage of other exciting projects.

