Mahima Chaudhry launched the Motion poster of Neera Arya

Roopa Iyer to play the Indian Army veteran Neera Arya

Mumbai, October 21: The upcoming film Neera Arya’s motion poster had been launched with great fanfare in Mumbai, where the gorgeous Indian actress Mahima Chaudhry was the guest of honor. Along with Roopa Iyer., a group of NRIs Priyanka Chauhan, Pranav Desai, and Manish Desai & Music Director Gautham Srivatsa were also present at the event.

Neera Arya is a Hindi film by Director, Actor & Producer Roopa Iyer. The film will be made under the banner of R2 Patriotic Films LLP & Roopa Iyer Film Factory (RIFF) and is said to be a historical fiction & Drama based on some real incidents. The film is presented by Mr. Pranav Desai under R&DS productions. A group of NRIs are heartily willing to invest and contribute to this upcoming patriotic movie. As per the Director Roopa Iyer, the story of the film Neera Arya will revolve around the heart-rending journey of a veteran who sacrificed her life for India’s Freedom.

Roopa Iyer is playing the role of Neera Arya, the rest of the cast is yet to be decided by the makers. The music is composed by Gautham Srivatsa who will elevate the feel of Patriotism too.

Roopa Iyer who has won 2 State Awards & 42 International Awards for her films. She has produced 5 Films in South Indian languages (Tamil & Kannada). She has also directed 4 Commercial Feature Films and more than 20 Commercial Ad films. Her sense for artistic films & the content filled stories are commendable. She has won the Gold Medal from House of Lords – London for her film that was based on women & children.

Roopa Iyer said she was touched by the poignant story of Neera Arya where her own family turned out to be her enemies and her bravery fighting against them fearlessly. Neera Arya is the film of veteran of Indian National Army who sacrificed her life for the country. It is a very sensible and sentimental story which will give the audience goosebumps.

Roopa Iyer has a dedicated fan base who will be very excited to see her make her Bollywood debut.

