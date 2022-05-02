Mahindra auto sales rises 25 per cent to 45,640 vehicles in April

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said on Monday its total sales rose to 45,640 units in April this year from 36,437 units recorded in the same month last year, posting year-on-year growth of 25 per cent.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 22,168 vehicles in April 2022. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 22,526 vehicles in April 2022.

Exports for the month of April 2022 stood at 2703 vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a statement.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 17,402 vehicles in April 2022 with a growth of 23 per cent. All the Light Commercial Vehicle segments continued their growth trajectory in April 2022, the company said.

"We continued our growth trajectory in the SUV segment with sales of 22,168 vehicles registering a growth of 22 per cent. Our Commercial Vehicles registered growth across all segments and exports were also up at 35 per cent," said Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd.

"Demand across our products continues to be robust with strong booking numbers and pipeline. There were a number of supply chain challenges due to the lockdown in China. We continue monitoring the developments closely and will take corrective action as appropriate," Nakra said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor