Mahindra University's Airo Annual Sports Festival: A celebration of sportsmanship

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 6 (/NewsVoir): The adrenaline rush, the sweat dripping down your face, and the crowd's roar at the edge of their seats: this is the distinctive feature of Airo, the much-awaited Annual Intercollegiate Sports Festival at Mahindra University, has begun on April 3 and culminated on April 6. The fest facilitated intense competition among students from all over the country.

There were 119 teams and 43 universities, including Woxsen, MLR Institute of Technology, Vignana Bharathi Institute of Technology, Anurag University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad, Symbiosis Law School, Malla Reddy Institute of Engineering & Technology (MRIET), CMR Technical Campus, St. Martirs, Sreenidhi Institute of Science & Technology, Institute of Aeronautical Engineering, Manav Rachna University (MRU), VMR, Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology, KL University, BITS, etc. participating in the various competitions orgsed under Airo.

Since its inception, Airo has been a platform for college students to showcase their talent and sportsmanship and hone their skills, such as leadership, teamwork, and determination, through sports. This year is no different, as it witnesses participation from various institutes nationwide.

The diversity of events at Airo sets it apart from other sports fests. The festival featured an array of team sports, such as football, cricket, basketball, volleyball, and throwball, and individual sports, like badminton, snooker, table tennis, powerlifting and chess. The festival also features e-sports and mobile gaming for tech enthusiasts. The students' enthusiasm was visible throughout the festival, and the audience's cheers kept the energy high.

