MaitriBodh Parivaar Presents the First Cultural Economy Conclave in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 18: MaitriBodh Parivaar, a socio-spiritual organization, announces first ever conclave of its kind which brings esteemed dignitaries, thought leaders, and visionaries under one roof to explore and establish the profound connection between India's cultural heritage and economic development; and emphasize on how India's rich traditions can drive economic growth.

MaitriBodh Parivaar focuses on fostering love and friendship - Maitri Bhaav. They offer spiritual programs to help individuals reconnect with their higher self and social reform projects positively impacting underprivileged lives. Rooted in principles of self-realization and humanity's transformation, they serve as the guiding light of this one-of-a-kind conclave.

Commenting on the announcement, Maitreya Dadashreeji (Transformation Pioneer, Founder - MaitriBodh Parivaar) expressed, "Our cultural heritage is not merely a reflection of our past; it is the cornerstone of our future. Honouring and preserving our rich traditions leads us to a more prosperous and harmonious society. Through this insightful conclave, we envision embarking on a journey of exploration and celebration and recognizing the historical significance of our cultural legacy."

Gopal Krishna Agarwal (National Spokesperson - Economic Affairs, BJP) shared his anticipation, stating, "The Cultural Economy Conclave represents a pivotal moment in our journey towards harnessing the transformative power of culture for economic prosperity. As India's cultural heritage catalyses our economic growth, the conclave will bridge the past with the present, charting a course toward a future where culture drives our economic prosperity."

Historically, India has contributed significantly to the world's GDP and global trade, showcasing its prowess in art, culture, music, dance, festivals, architecture, and more. However, foreign invasions and colonial rule led to economic decline. Today, with renewed pride and vision, India is poised to reclaim its cultural and economic leadership. With initiatives such as the construction of the temples; revitalizing cultural mohatsav like Kumbh Mela, and Jagannath Yatra; promotion of social intelligence linking people, planet, and prosperity; bridging the economic gap and giving opportunities to village-led business, India stands on the brink of reclaiming its esteemed status as a global cultural hub with this conclave.

In essence, this will serve as a catalyst for our nation's economic growth during the Amrit Kaal. A potential, productive, and progressive culture-linked economy model, aligning our efforts with the current era of Transformation and inching us towards Maitreya Dadashreeji's vision of Sunehra Bharat.

