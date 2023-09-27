Mandali: First ever film on Ramleela starring Rajniesh Duggal, Brijendra Kala, Abhishek Duhan, Aanchal Munjal set to release on 28th October in cinemas

ATK

Hailing from Firozabad, Entrepreneur turned producer Prashant Kumar Gupta who has previously backed films like Sanjay Mishra starrer Holy Cow and Indo-Nepali film Premgeet 3 is gearing up for his upcoming feature film Mandali as a producer under the banner of Reltic Pictures which is set to release on 28th October in cinemas. Film Mandali revolves around exploition of Ramleela play by incorporating obscene dances in small towns for financial gain.

The movie stars actors like Abhishek Duhan, Aanchal Munjal, Rajniesh Duggal, Brijendra Kala, which is helmed by actor and writer-director Rakeshi Chaturvedi Om and is also produced by Geetika Gupta and Neetu Sabarwal of Reltic Pictures, along with Prashant.

Speaking about what prompted him to back Mandali, he tells, "My mission is to collaborate with filmmakers who possess a unique vision and the audacity to explore uncharted territories. The innovative subject matter and unexplored narrative of the film "Mandali" immediately captivated my interest and prompted me to back up this project."

Talking about how he got inclined towards films and production, he reveals, "I was born and brought up in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh. I am following my family business in Delhi. During the Covid 19 pandemic I watched several movies and got inspired by them as I considered them as the best source that could help me to share my views on different situations with the whole world."

Mandali also stars an ensemble cast of Vineet Kumar, Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Ashwath Bhatt, Saharsh Shukla and Neeraj Sood. Mandali is touted to be based on the lives of Ramleela actors, both on and off stage.

