Manga Srinivas Foods International Pvt. Ltd. Signs MoU with ICAR-IIMR for Technology Partnership Under the brand name EATFULL

New Delhi [India], August 20: Manga Srinivas Foods International Pvt. Ltd., a rapidly emerging leader in the Indian food industry, has entered into a significant partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) - ICAR. The agreement was formally signed by Dr Tara Satyavathi, Director of ICAR-IIMR, and Manideep Kavali, CEO & Managing Director of Manga Srinivas Foods International Private Limited.

This collaboration is designed to introduce innovative, high-quality millet-based products under the "EATFULL" brand by leveraging IIMR's cutting-edge research and technological expertise. EATFULL, committed to offering nutritious and delicious millet-based foods, is set to become a household name both in India and internationally.

"We are thrilled to partner with ICAR-IIMR, a pioneer in millet research, to bring healthier and more sustainable food options to our customers," said Manideep Kavali. "This collaboration will enable us to incorporate the latest advancements in millet processing and product development, ensuring that EATFULL products exceed consumer expectations."

The signing ceremony was attended by Telugu Mallesh, Director of Manga Srinivas Foods, Dr Stanley, a Scientist at ICAR-IIMR, and Sai Prakash, Chief Business Officer of Nutrihub - IIMR

Beyond its retail product line, Manga Srinivas Foods International plans to launch a chain of Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) under the "MILLET FACTORY" brand. These outlets will offer a variety of millet-based dishes, blending traditional Indian flavors with contemporary culinary techniques to cater to the evolving tastes of today's consumers.

This MoU marks a pivotal step forward in the millet industry, showcasing Manga Srinivas Foods International's dedication to health, sustainability, and innovation through its diverse product offerings.

Soon, these products will be available on www.Mangasrinivas.com and Milletfactory.in, as well as on leading e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms.

