Mani Shankar and Anjali Joshi release India’s first Cinematic 3D Projection Mapping Extravaganza at Global Spirituality Mahotsav, unveiled by the Hon. President of India Draupadi Murmu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18: Renowned filmmaker and Vedantic scholar, Mani Shankar and designer Anjali Joshi, executed the groundbreaking debut of India’s cinematic 3D projection mapping extravaganza, unveiled by the esteemed President of India, Draupadi Murmu, at the ongoing prestigious Global Spirituality Mahotsav in Kanha Shanti Vanam, Hyderabad.

Delving deep into the annals of Indian Spiritualism, the narrative travelled across 5000 years, captivating hearts and minds alike. Shankar’s multifaceted talent shines yet again, bridging the worlds of Bollywood direction and profound Vedantic scholarship.

Mani Shankar and co-creator Anjali Joshi first explored this evolving art-form in the prestigious projection mapping installation created by them, for the Statue of Equality. This was inaugurated by the Hon Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vice President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar was also present.

Mani Shankar shares,‘My challenge was to deliver 5000 years of Indian spiritualism in 12 minutes and still do justice to the great masters. I decided to stun the audience into silence by a combination of amazing visuals, soul stirring music, the authentic vibrations of ancient chants and well-chosen word'.

Anjali Joshi, as Director of AI design, created a new metaphor of visual expression that was stunning to behold on the 250 feet wide and 70 high screening space.

Anjali Joshi comments's_ My experience in holography, film making, projection mapping and design helped me to arrive at a visual palatte that communicated the profound serenity the maha-gurus radiated. A challenging experience. Was deeply humbling to hear the 75000 strong audience applaud at the end of the show. ‘

