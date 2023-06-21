Manipal Academy of Higher Education's (Bengaluru) Application for UG Admissions 2023 Closing Soon

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 21: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Bengaluru, one of India's top academic and research Universities, is currently accepting online applications for undergraduate admissions 2023. Prospective students are encouraged to seize the opportunity within the limited time frame and submit their applications promptly as the application portal will close on June 30, 2023.

With a wide range of contemporary programs, aspiring students are offered an exciting array of opportunities. MAHE Bengaluru boasts an extensive range of programs that span various fields including Engineering, Art, Design and Technology, Commerce and Management, Law, Public Policy, Liberal Arts, and Regenerative Medicine. These programs are meticulously crafted to meet the demands of the 21st century, incorporating cutting-edge concepts and practices.

Manipal Law School (MLS) at MAHE Bengaluru imparts tech-focused legal education with a global outlook. The Department of Liberal Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences prepares and nurtures global citizens empowering them to address pressing social, economic, and structural issues that confront human civilization today. The Department of Commerce offers programs that integrate real-world business practices, along with the opportunity to pursue the prestigious ACCA qualification. At Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology, students can explore diverse programs in design, art, and media, fostering innovation and creative competence that keeps them ahead of the curve. TAPMI's BBA program at MAHE Bengaluru is designed to transform young minds into business leaders with a multi-dimensional perspective towards creating value in the future world.

Speaking about this announcement, Prof. Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice Chancellor of MAHE Bengaluru, said, "Our aim at MAHE Bengaluru is to provide a transformative learning experience that equips students with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in the dynamic world. Through our diverse and contemporary programs, we strive to nurture global citizens who can make a positive impact on society. We invite aspiring students to join us on this exciting journey of learning, growth, and endless possibilities."

Students interested in applying to MAHE's undergraduate programs for 2023 can access the online application portal at admissions.manipal.edu/generic2023.html. To complete the application process, candidates must register, provide all necessary information, and submit the application before the last date.

Established in 1953, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence and a Deemed to be University. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, honoured MAHE with the prestigious designation of Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University. Currently ranked sixth in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience.

MAHE Bengaluru, an off-campus of MAHE, excels in delivering comprehensive education to students, supported by highly qualified faculty, and dedicated mentors. The MAHE Bengaluru campus has an inspiring, future relevant learning ecosystem, on a new age tech enabled living campus. Here, the students immerse themselves, transform and discover multiple choices and opportunities. At MAHE Bengaluru, the potential for growth and the opportunities available are boundless.

