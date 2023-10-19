Mansi Ghule's Party Anthem "SaiYaan" Released on Octave Music

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19: In a resplendent celebration of music and dance, Octave Music, a frontrunner among India's music labels led by the dynamic duo, Neeraj Mishra and Shikha Mishra, in collaboration with Manasi Films helmed by Bhausaheb Bhoir, has unveiled an electrifying new party anthem for the season, titled "Saiyaan."

"Saiyaan" is a vivacious and electrifying dance number, brought to life by the talented Mansi Ghule's vocals and crafted by the renowned composer Neeraj Shridhar. The song's enthralling video, under the adept direction of Shaon Cameron and with choreography by Lollypop, adds a visual spectacle to this musical delight.

This musical masterpiece is the result of a collaborative effort between "Octave Music" and "Manasi Films," under the stewardship of producers Neeraj Mishra, Shikha Mishra, and Bhausaheb Bhoir.

Listen to the song here: Saiyaan - Octave Music

Mansi Ghule, the gifted voice behind "Saiyaan," shared her excitement, saying, "This marks my debut in Hindi music, and I'm both thrilled and nervous about it. The song has turned out exceptionally well, and it's been receiving overwhelming love from people. I hope everyone enjoys it. It's a lively track that will get everyone on their feet. Collaborating with Octave Music has been a fantastic experience."

Sanjay Bansode, Cabinet Minister of Maharashtra's Sports and Youth Welfare, and Basavraj Madhavrao Patil, former Member of the Maharashtra Assembly, graced the event with their presence. Bansode expressed, "We take immense pride in witnessing Bhausaheb Bhoier's daughter, Mansi, making a name for herself in the world of music. I extend my heartiest congratulations and hope to hear many more of her songs in the future."

Octave Music's founders, Neeraj Mishra and Shikha Mishra, lauded Mansi Ghule's unique talent, stating, "Mansi possesses a fresh and vibrant voice, and her mastery of rhythm and her passion in her singing is exceptional. We want 'Saiyaan' to be cherished by people of all age groups, from children to the elderly."

Mansi Ghule's father, Bhausaheb Bhoir, also expressed his joy, saying, "I am elated. Mansi is my daughter, my pride. Witnessing her happiness warms my heart. There are more Bollywood projects on the horizon for Mansi, and I wholeheartedly wish her success as she brings glory to our nation."

Event Guests: The event saw the presence of prominent figures from the entertainment and political realms, including Avadhoot Gupte, Vaishali Samant, Sapna Mukherjee, Sudesh Bhosle, Nikhil Kamanth, Swapnil Bandodkar, Milind Ingle, Brinda Parekh, Panchhi Jalonvi, Ansh Mishra, Rajendra Shinde, Rahul Bhandare, Kanchan Adhikari, Savita Malpekar, Hemlata Bane, Businessman Ganesh Dhule, Businessman Gaurav Dhule, Biswa Deb, Ravi Raj, Sehul aka Sunny Shah, and many others.

The song is now available on Octave Music's YouTube channel for your listening pleasure. Don't miss out on this season's ultimate dance party anthem!

