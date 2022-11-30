Marg ERP Limited Celebrating 30th Annual Day!

New Delhi (India), November 30: Marg ERP Limited celebrated its 30th Annual Day function in New Delhi at Marg House and virtually as well with its global partners and teams via YouTube.

The function began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Chief Guest Mr. Gajendra Solanki (Hasya Kavi), followed by the welcome address by the Founder, Chairman & Managing Director Thakur Anup Singh, Mr. Mahender Singh Prajapati (Co-Founder & Managing Director) and Mr. Sudhir Singh (Co-Founder & Managing Director). The Founders proudly announced the achievements of Marg ERP, the success so far in digitization, the journey and major milestones of Marg ERP Limited. Looking back at the time of its inception, they expressed a deep sense of satisfaction at the achievements of Marguns who played an important role in company’s growth and making it preferred software for Billing, Inventory and Accounting with Digital Payments & Digital Delivery.

The function covered free Health Checkups for Marguns by Max Health Care, Motivational & Thank You Speech by the Founders, Hasya Kavi Sammelan by Gajendra Solanki, Rewards & Recognition Ceremony and Special Awards for Super Achievers – a Cake-cutting ceremony was also held on the occasion.

Commenting on the annual day, Thakur Anup Singh, said, “We are excited to celebrate that 30th Annual Day of Marg. Today exactly 30 years ago I came to Delhi and saw a dream, and started working in that direction. And now more than 50% of MSMEs of the Pharmaceuticals and FMCG industry run our Marg Software. My vision is to provide automation & tools for managing large, medium, small, and micro enterprises through digitization, digital payments & digital delivery using Marg.”

Mahender Singh, Managing Director of Marg ERP Limited, expressed, “We at Marg have committed to bring more quality standards of Marg services to our partners and customers, and that has been reflected in our Marg brand image in the IT industry. This is a time to celebrate, review and gear up for our next leap.”

Sudhir Singh, Managing Director of Marg ERP Limited, excited to said, “All of you are working in the right direction and very soon we will digitize every business as per our vision. Our long-standing relations with Partners have grown from strength to strength over time. Together will take Marg to new heights and increase its brand image across the world. Enjoy the day!”

Marg ERP Limited, a CMMI Level 3 and ISO Certified company, is India’s trusted technology partner for the excellence, expansion, and ease of managing businesses of large, medium, small, and micro enterprises. With 8500+ sales and service professionals and 1000+ channel partners, this organisation now serves 1 million+ businesses in 28+ countries across 27+ trade segments.

