Mario and India Fashion Awards Join hands

New Delhi (India), December 27: Third season of India Fashion Awards concluded last week. Mario foods powered the platform which recognizes and promotes the unsung heroes of Indian Fashion.

India Fashion Awards is an initiative by Mr. Sanjay Nigam that celebrates the efforts, hard work and contribution of fashion industry professionals. India Fashion Awards is a unique and treasured celebration of the Indian Fashion industry. It not only recognizes but also promotes the creativity, passion, innovation, and talent of the champions of the fashion industry on a global stage. Ace fashion designers, Bollywood celebrities, and business tycoons including Manish Malhotra, Elnaaz Narouzi, Vagish Pathak, Raghavendra Rathore, Anaita Shroff, Rocky Star, Vipul Goel, Vijender Singh, Ambika Pillai, Maneka Gandhi, Carol Gracias, Aparna Bahl graced the occasion.

Founded in 1949, the TRDP group today is amongst the leading manufacturers and exporters of India, in addition to that, their portfolio includes a wide array of world-class food products, mainly Rusks, Noodles, Biscuits and other such snacks. TRDP Happy World has already made its mark and has become a brand with faith in the Food Sector in India and worldwide. The internationally acclaimed brand focuses on Modern Machinery, Automated processes, latest technology and most important production is supported by the Untouched Products Process.

On Association with India Fashion Awards Neeraj Singla, Director at TRDP Group said, “We are elated to partner with the IFA board for season three of the India Fashion Awards and it was sight to behold as emerging talent and seasoned veterans gathered for one of its kind celebrations.

The event also saw launch of Asia’s biggest and India’s First Fashion Only Grant-The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) supported by World’s eminent Fashion entrepreneurs, designers, mentors, and investors.

Abhishek Singh and Michael Cinco received accolade of Mario Hall of fame.

