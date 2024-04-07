Markets to monitor Q4 results in upcoming week

New Delhi, April 7 Investors are expected to closely monitor developments in the upcoming week as Q4 results are unveiled, says Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

The auto sector anticipates positive results in Q4 due to volume growth in the premium segment and higher price realisation, while weakness in the commercial vehicle and tractor segment continues owing to a high base and lower reservoir level, he said.

However, the ongoing correction trend in the IT sector, influenced by global uncertainties, is anticipated to persist in the medium term, particularly with muted quarterly expectations.

The market boarded on a strong trajectory at the onset of the new financial year, where mid & small-caps outperformed with 4 & 7 per cent, respectively. The banks provided a return of 2.4 per cent, aided by robust deposit & credit growth data, he said.

However, towards the end of the week, volatility rose due to a surge in US bond yields and crude oil prices, along with escalating geopolitical tensions. Despite the RBI's policy meeting aligning with expectations, concerns surrounding food inflation and alerts of a heat wave tempered market sentiment, he added.

