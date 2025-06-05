Marriott India strengthens the Green Commitment on World Environment Day 2025

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 5: Marriott India proudly achieved its ambitious goal for World Environment Day 2025, a commitment to plant 100,000 trees across its extensive portfolio of over 150 hotels nationwide. This significant undertaking marked a powerful escalation of Marriott India's dedication to sustainability and ecological restoration, building upon the success of its previous environmental initiatives. Achieves Milestone of Planting 100,000 Trees.

This landmark endeavor was built upon the successful foundation of last year's 'Two Trees per Room' initiative, launched on World Environment Day 2024. That program, a cornerstone of Marriott India's environmental stewardship, saw over 32,600 trees planted by more than 4,900 volunteers. This year, Marriott India exponentially scaled its impact, with over 15,000 volunteers planting 100,000 trees. This monumental achievement reinforced its commitment to tangible environmental action and a healthier planet.

To achieve this ambitious goal, each Marriott India property actively participated in localized tree-planting initiatives. This collective effort, in collaboration with reputable reforestation organizations, was designed to dramatically expand Marriott India's collective green footprint. Trees were strategically planted in areas optimized for ecosystem restoration, biodiversity enhancement, and climate change mitigation, while also providing vital support to local communities.

"Marriott India is incredibly proud to have successfully achieved our goal of planting 100,000 trees, a testament to our profound dedication to environmental responsibility," said Sanjay Gupta - Chairman of the Marriott India Business Council. "This ambitious goal truly underscores our belief that sustainability is not just a passing trend, but a fundamental pillar of responsible hospitality. We are committed to making a lasting, positive impact on our environment for generations to come."

Demonstrating strong collective action in the Bengaluru market, the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center spearheaded a sapling planting drive. This initiative involved 150 volunteers from nine Marriott India properties. It resulted in over 10,000 new trees being planted in Prestige Estates across Bellandur and Varthur, significantly contributing to the 100,000 tree goal. Participating hotels included: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center; The Ritz-Carlton, Bengaluru; Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel; Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road; Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway; Courtyard Bengaluru Hebbal; Aloft Bengaluru Outer Ring Road; Aloft Bengaluru Whitefield; and Four Points by Sheraton Whitefield.

Marriott India's dedication extends beyond this signature initiative. Marriott India continues to implement a wide array of innovative practices aimed at minimizing their ecological impact, including energy-efficient operations, robust waste reduction programs, and responsible sourcing. By leading through example, Marriott India is committed to setting new benchmarks for sustainable hospitality within the industry.

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 9,500 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 144 countries and territories. Marriott operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

Marriott encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review and subscribe to the information Marriott posts on its investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor or Marriott's news center website at www.marriottnewscenter.com, which may be material. The contents of these websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release or any report or document Marriott files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and any references to the websites are intended to be inactive textual references only.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor