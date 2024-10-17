Maruti Suzuki India crosses production of 1 crore units at Manesar facility

New Delhi, Oct 17 Leading automaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Thursday said it has crossed the 1-crore cumulative production milestone at its Manesar facility in Haryana.

With this, the facility became the fastest among Suzuki’s global automobile manufacturing facilities, to reach the milestone in just 18 years, the company said in a statement.

"As we reach this important landmark, I thank our customers for placing their trust in us. I also thank all our employees, business associates and government of India for their continued support,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

Spread over 600 acres, the Manesar facility began operations in October 2006. The company manufactures Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Ciaz, Dzire, Wagon R, S-Presso and Celerio at this facility.

According to Maruti Suzuki India, these models are sold in domestic market and are exported to regions like Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and neighbouring countries in Asia. Maruti Suzuki’s first passenger car to be exported to Japan, the Baleno, was also manufactured at this facility.

Takeuchi said the feat at Manesar facility is a testament to India’s manufacturing capability and their commitment to the larger national goal of ‘Make in India’.

“With a strong focus on local manufacturing of components, since inception, the Company has been able to establish a vast supply chain in India. Through our large-scale manufacturing facilities, we have been able to provide direct and indirect employment to millions of people,” said the automaker’s CEO.

Maruti Suzuki’s overall production capability stands at about 2.35 million units per annum. Since inception, the company has produced over 3.11 crore vehicles (as on October 6).

In August, Maruti Suzuki India sold 184,727 vehicles, up from 181,343 units sold in the same month last year. The figure included domestic sales of 148,061 units, sales to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of 8,938 units and exports of 27,728 units.

In the six months of current fiscal (April-September), Maruti Suzuki India sold 1,063,418 units, up from 1,050,085 in the same period last fiscal. The export figure for the first six months of FY25 was 148,276 units, up from 132,542 units in the last fiscal for the same period.

