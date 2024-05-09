Maruti Suzuki launches 4th-gen Swift at starting price of Rs 6.49 lakh

New Delhi, May 9 Leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Thursday launched the 4th generation Epic New Swift at a starting price of Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

The car comes with a wide range of colours that complement its dynamic design, such as Luster Blue and Novel Orange, in addition to Sizzling Red, Pearl Arctic White, Magma Grey, and Splendid Silver.

Three dual-tone colour options are also available, namely, Luster Blue with Midnight Black Roof, Sizzling Red with Midnight Black Roof, and Pearl Arctic White with Midnight Black Roof, the company said.

"Our vision for the Epic New Swift is to build on its strong legacy by redefining the Joy of Mobility for Swift lovers and driving enthusiasts alike," Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said in a statement.

The new car features a flat-bottomed steering wheel, 22.86cm (9-inch) Smartplay Pro+ infotainment system, fast charging A & C Type USB ports for rear seat occupants, rear AC vents, cruise control, 60:40 rear split seats and keyless entry that ensure intuitive comfort & convenience for all passengers.

"With the introduction of the Epic New Swift, we are building on the rich legacy and raising the benchmark. The revolutionary Z-Series engine offers the best of both worlds by combining performance with higher fuel efficiency and lower emissions," said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India.

The all-new Epic New Swift features a 1.2L engine and offers enhanced safety with 6 airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders, Electronic Stability Program+ (ESP), Hill Hold Assist, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist, the company mentioned.

