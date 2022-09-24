Matecia Building Products Exhibition Delhi gets huge footfall from 500+ places of India & 16 countries

India, 24rd September 2022: New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan witnessed a huge turnout from across India and 16 other counties on 2, 3, and 4 September 2022 as 25000+ Dealers, Architects, Retailers, Interior Designers, Distributors, and Manufacturers congregated under one roof to attend one of the top trade shows, MATECIA BUILDING PRODUCTS EXHIBITION.

Visitors joined from 500+ towns and cities of India and 16+ countries including Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, Nepal, UK, USA, Australia, Estonia, Gabon, Nigeria, Pakistan, Nepal, Singapore, Scotland, UAE, Russia, and Bangladesh. MATECIA has grown from 9000 to 2,50,000+ sqft in just four editions. More than 93% of Exhibitors have expressed their interest to participate again of which 56% wish to change their position to bigger or better. 97% of Visitors rated MATECIA EXHIBITION from good to excellent. MATECIA EXHIBITION has definitely changed the perception of the Building Material and Interior Products Industry that large format national exhibitions can happen most successfully in Delhi, not just Mumbai or Bangalore.

Partner events added life to MATECIA: WADE ASIA Architecture Conference and India Interior Retailing (IIR) dealers Conference. Architecture Conference saw a superb line-up of top architects like Shimul Javeri Kadri, Yatin Patel, Pallavi Dean, Nitin Killawala, Prem Nath; luxury celebrity designers like Shabnam Gupta, Kohelika Kohli, Manjit Bhullar, and several hundreds of top designers from across India. IIR conference was packed with India’s top Retail Leaders, Brands, and experts.

MATECIA EXHIBITION is powered by knowledge partners, SURFACES REPORTER and PLY REPORTER.

“MATECIA and IIR’s role is to bring your business eco-system around you by bringing Surfaces Reporter and Ply Reporter’s 21 years of connections. You can get as much as you dive within MATECIA. We work 24x7x365 to ensure that you are informed and connected.”

– Mr. Pragath Dvivedi, Director, MATECIA EXHIBITION

The footfall and quality of visitors at MATECIA delighted the exhibitors. They could see the amount of work done. Architects were happy to witness the quality of the conference, exhibition, innovation, workshops, and networking.

MATECIA is one of the best exhibitions we ever had. The footfall for today, I haven’t seen anywhere in India. Excellent show!

– Nikhil Arora, Director, Virgo (Exhibitor)

The exhibits are so new and refreshing! Even for my projects, I could find many surface vendors with a good collection.

– Santha Gour, Architect

We are really thrilled beyond measure to see the crowd. The best part is, the footfall is highly relevant. End-users and architects are also visiting. MATECIA is a great exhibition.

– Mr. Sati, President, Sales & Marketing, Green panel Industries Ltd (Exhibitor)

Magnificient event WADE ASIA and MATECIA. Done seamlessly, with excellent speakers, topics, and well-defined stalls. The way you have scaled it up is phenomenal!

– Indrajit Kembhavi, Architect

Normally, the people whom we visit one by one and put a lot of time, money, and effort, into are all together present at MATECIA Exhibition. We are delighted and cannot wait to join the next edition.

– Rohit Chandna, Director, CP (Exhibitor)

The panel discussions on architecture were brilliant and good to see the size of the exhibition has grown multi-folds.

– Behzad Kharas, Architect

In quality, MATECIA EXHIBITION is No-1. Very Important people for our business are visiting us. We are delighted to be present here.

– Ravindra Chhajer, MD Ambica Press

“MATECIA team is motivated with the flow of appreciation. Good work adds to greater responsibility. Our aim for 2023 is to ensure again that every stakeholder gets the best ROI and is excited to come back.”

– Vertica Dvivedi, Director, MATECIA EXHIBITION

SURFACES REPORTER Magazine’s Architects Lounge was aesthetically designed for architects. Several thousands of architects flocked the lounge and explored MATECIA INNOVATION ZONE for new products and art by artists from across India, curated by designers, Manjeet Bhullar, Paul Sandip, Manishi Aggarwal, Monita Patel, and Anhad Bhullar. WADE Architecture Award ceremony was hosted by celebrity presenter Mandira Bedi.

MATECIA MATERIAL & TECHNOLOGY Seminar was hosted in the Plywood Pavilion, a special area created for OEMs and dealers to visit and source from hundreds of wood & panel manufacturers from all over India. MATECIA means Business and an ecosystem to grow your connections, source products, and get industry knowledge, all at one point.

For more information, please visit: www.matecia.com

www.surfacesreporter.com/matecia-exhibition

