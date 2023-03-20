Mathura’s Ankur Chaudhary is leaving a mark in the world of music

New Delhi (India), March 20: One upcoming music artist to look for is Ankur Chaudhary, also known as Aka AKC, who hails from a small town in Mathura. He was born on March 11, 1994, and developed a passion for music at a young age. Despite growing up in a small town, Ankur’s talent and dedication to music caught the attention of industry professionals, and soon he began performing in nearby cities.

He was born on March 11, 1994, in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, India. He has done his higher secondary education (12th grade) at the Government Inter College in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh and Completed his education at Agra University, Uttar Pradesh. Ankur Chaudhary’s father’s name is Vikas Chaudhary, and his mother’s name is Kamlesh Chaudhary.

Ankur’s unique blend of calm Beats, R&B, hip-hop, and pop music quickly gained a following, and he began to attract attention from record labels and producers. In 2022, he signed a record deal with a major label and began working on his debut album.

The album, titled “About Peace,” was released in 2022 and was a critical and commercial success, earning Ankur a large and dedicated fanbase. The album’s lead single, “Complete love,” quickly became a hit, earning him radio play and a spot on several music festival lineups.

Ankur’s success has not gone unnoticed, and he has been hailed as one of the most promising new artists in the music industry. His music is often praised for its soulful and heartfelt lyrics, as well as its infectious beats and catchy hooks.

Despite his rise to fame, Ankur remains humble and dedicated to his craft. He continues to tour extensively, performing for his fans across the country and building his following. His music is inspired by his experiences growing up in a small town, as well as his hopes and dreams for the future.

As he continues to gain recognition and accolades, Ankur remains focused on creating music that speaks to his fans and reflects his own unique style and voice. With his talent and passion for music, there is no doubt that Ankur is an upcoming artist to look out for in the years to come.

