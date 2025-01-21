MatrixBox Slim SS and Midnight Black by Hafele

New Delhi [India], January 21: The MatrixBox Slim drawer system by Hafele comes with a sophisticated slim design and operates smoothly, opens swiftly and closes with precision.

This Slim drawer system with 13mm thin drawer sides, features simple assembly as well as unrivalled design and flexibility in application. It is suitable for installation in kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms. MatrixBox Slim comes with 3 height options, 2 side design options (Solid & Décor) and 2 weight carrying capacities (40 & 60 kg); giving you the widest choice for a host of applications. With an integrated Soft-Close and a Synchronized Runner Technology, the movement of these drawers is smooth, stable and precise. The attractive Graphite Grey finish and the 2 new finishes of Stainless Steel and Midnight Black, offer elevated sophistication and elegance to your home design.

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

Log onto hafeleindia.com/en to find the nearest Hafele showroom or design centre.

Website: hafeleindia.com

hafeleindia.com Customer Care Toll Free: 1800 266 6667

1800 266 6667 Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

+91 97691 11122 Customer Care Email ID: customercare@hafeleindia.com

