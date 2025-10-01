Max URB_N Shuffles It Up with Spotify: India's First Multi-City Rap Concert Series Takes Over the South

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 1: Three cities. Three weekends. One generation unmuted. What started as a beat dropped on the streets exploded into a cultural takeover as Max URB_N and Spotify joined forces for India's first fashion-led rap concert series the Max URB_N Unmute: South Tour. From Kochi to Hyderabad to Chennai, the South didn't just hear rap, it lived it.

The lineup was fire Baby Jean, Kayden Sharma, and Chennai's very own Paal Dabba artists who've already carved their place in India's rap soundscape with over 45.2 lakh monthly Spotify listeners. But their live sets hit different. Crowds packed in by the thousands, spitting verses back word for word, proving that South Indian hip-hop isn't rising anymore it has arrived. Adding to the heat was an exclusive anthem created for the tour, blending local rhythms, street slang, and fearless self-expression into an instant generational banger.

The South Tour wasn't just about the music. It blurred lines between stage and street, with immersive Max URB_N pop-ups and interactive fan moments turning every stop into a cultural playground. For three weekends, fashion, music, and identity collided in the loudest way possible.

"With Max URB_N, our ambition has always been to be part of youth culture in its truest form," said Sumit Chandna, Deputy CEO, Max Fashion. "Rap gives us that bridge: it's authentic, it's unapologetic, and it's local. With the South Tour featuring Paal Dabba, Baby Jean, and Kayden Sharma, we're not just putting on a show; we're building a stage where young India can see themselves loud, proud, and unmuted."

Sumit added, "We're shaping a new cultural space where fashion and music collide. From launching an original rap anthem to collaborating with Alaya F on IYKYDK a Gen Z narrative the brand has been steadily setting a new benchmark every season. Now, by taking it to the next level with a multi-city rap tour showcasing the most authentic voices in hip hop, we are creating a cultural moment that puts URB_N at the heart of youth identity, where style and sound meet."

Arjun Ravi Kolady, Head of Sales - Spotify India, said: "Spotify has long championed local hip-hop and emerging voices. This isn't new for us it's part of our DNA. Partnering with Max URB_N for the South Tour takes that commitment further, creating an intersection of sound and style that resonates deeply with Gen Z. Gabhri, MC Hari, and Vengayo embody the raw energy of the South, and this platform ensures their stories travel louder, prouder, and further than ever before."

What Max URB_N and Spotify have sparked is bigger than a tour. It's a cultural benchmark where style meets sound, and an entire generation refuses to stay muted.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor